Huskers blow late lead, lose to No. 20 Michigan State in overtime

Martinez missed a drive after injuring himself on a third-down scramble during Nebraska’s first drive. Martinez walked to the sideline on his own power but later jogged into the locker room for further examination. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers completed one pass for four yards and ran three times for 11 while Martinez was evaluated for an upper body injury.

Martinez only missed one possession, though, and returned to lead the Huskers on a 65-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal from Culp, who had missed five of his previous six kicks entering Saturday’s game.

Martinez set up the score with a 45-yard scramble on the drive’s third play. Martinez dodged two pass-rushers before zooming into the Spartans’ secondary and getting knocked out of bounds at the 18-yard line (a late hit moved Nebraska up to the 9).

After a scoreless first quarter, Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne tossed a 35-yard touchdown to Reed on a flea flicker. Thorne handed off to Walker who pitched it back to Thorne, who found Reed streaking into the end zone after beating safety Myles Farmer deep.