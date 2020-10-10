Huskers 'bruised' Missouri in 1970 Big Eight opener

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

In the 1970 preseason poll, five teams received first-place votes from the 27 Big Eight Skywriters. The 1969 co-champions, Missouri and Nebraska, tied with 10 apiece, but Missouri edged the Huskers as overall favorite.

Nebraska was 3-0-1 when it opened its conference slate against the Tigers, who were 3-1 after losing 37-14 to Air Force — the Falcons went on to a Sugar Bowl berth — and beating Oklahoma State 40-20 in their conference opener.

NU was sixth in the AP poll and fifth in the coaches poll. MU was 16th in the AP and 13th (tied with UCLA) in the coaches poll.

Wrote Bill Beck of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, previewing the game from Lincoln: