Huskers 'bruised' Missouri in 1970 Big Eight opener

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
In the 1970 preseason poll, five teams received first-place votes from the 27 Big Eight Skywriters. The 1969 co-champions, Missouri and Nebraska, tied with 10 apiece, but Missouri edged the Huskers as overall favorite.
Nebraska was 3-0-1 when it opened its conference slate against the Tigers, who were 3-1 after losing 37-14 to Air Force — the Falcons went on to a Sugar Bowl berth — and beating Oklahoma State 40-20 in their conference opener.
NU was sixth in the AP poll and fifth in the coaches poll. MU was 16th in the AP and 13th (tied with UCLA) in the coaches poll.
Wrote Bill Beck of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, previewing the game from Lincoln:
“The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, who seem to have put it all together for the first time in four years, and the University of Missouri Tigers, who haven’t quite, clash here in the Big Eight Conference’s first summit meeting of the football season.”
From Beck’s game story Oct. 11:
Defensively stifling Nebraska, powerful enough to make its own breaks and classy enough to make them pay off, bruised courageous Missouri, 21-7, today in a key Big Eight football game.
The Tigers hung tough well into the fourth quarter and, indeed, put more pressure on the sixth-ranked Huskers than they received to that point.
But a mishandled punt gave Nebraska life and quarterback Van Brownson, who had played in the shadow of Jerry Tagge all season, led the Cornhuskers on a 66-yard march for the go-ahead touchdown.
Moments later, a pass interception by linebacker Jerry Murtaugh gave Nebraska field position and led to the final touchdown on a 48-yard punt return by fleet Paul (sic) Rodgers.
Both teams were famed for offensive prowess coming into the game, but the stars on both sides belonged to the defense.
After they made it to the Orange Bowl after the 1969 season, the end to 1970 was a major disappointment for the Tigers. They followed their loss in Lincoln with a 24-7 setback to Notre Dame, then beat only Colorado and Kansas the rest of the way for a 3-4 conference record in a 5-6 season.
