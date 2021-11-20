Huskers can't contain Badgers in fifth straight loss of season

MADISON, Wisc. — Nebraska came up just short of yet another breakthrough victory, falling to No. 19 Wisconsin 35-28 Saturday amid a potpourri of turnovers, special teams miscues and a record-breaking day from another Badgers running back.
The Huskers had a chance to force overtime or win late at Camp Randall Stadium, setting up at the Wisconsin 21-yard line with under a minute to play and all of their timeouts. But four straight incompletions — including a last-gasp heave to Zavier Betts near the goal line — sealed the seventh one-possession loss of the season for the visitors.
Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen left an indelible stamp on the game with 228 rushing yards on 22 attempts and three touchdowns. Nebraska repeatedly countered against the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense (14.6 points allowed per game) and rolled up 452 yards of total offense against a unit allowing a nation-best 211 coming into the day.
But on a day that quarterback Adrian Martinez became Nebraska’s record holder for career total offense and tight end Austin Allen set a single-game NU mark for receiving yards (143) by a tight end, the team still fell to 3-8 while losing to the Badgers for a fifth straight time and dropping its 17th straight against a top-25 opponent.
Disaster struck right away for Nebraska and its special teams. Wisconsin returner Stephan Bracey took a bouncing kickoff and made one man miss before racing down the right sideline for a 91-yard return.
But facing one of the country’s most accomplished defenses, Nebraska answered with a breezy five-play, 74-yard answer to tie the game in what was the first touchdown allowed by the Wisconsin defense in nine quarters. Martinez connected with Samori Touré for gains of 42 and 27 yards, with Markese Stepp — making his second start of the fall — bulling into the end zone for a 1-yard score.
Nebraska’s defense halted Wisconsin on the ensuing possession. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson peeled back to make a key stop on a third-and-9 screen pass for a short gain and Cam Taylor-Britt knocked away an out pass from there for the turnover on downs. The Huskers punted it back to the hosts soon after, with a snap bouncing off receiver Omar Manning torpedoing the drive in Badger territory.
Wisconsin went back to the ground game from there, with Braelon Allen runs of 5 and 4 yards setting up a third-and-1 in which the 17-year-old freshman broke free of a Taylor-Britt shoulder tackle and sped down the right sideline for a 71-yard touchdown.
Nebraska appeared ready to answer amid a nine-play, 75-yard drive featuring a 34-yard completion to Allen and Brody Belt bursts of 11 and 8. But Wisconsin stuffed a third-and-1 plunge from Stepp and Martinez’s back-foot throw to Allen in the end zone was knocked away.
The offense quickly got another chance and capitalized to tie the game 14-all after the Blackshirts forced a three-and-out, including a third-down sack of quarterback Graham Mertz by linebacker Garrett Nelson. After Martinez missed an open Betts streaking across the end zone on second-and-goal, the QB zipped a 4-yard scoring pass to Touré out of a bunch formation for the crucial conversion.
Wisconsin pulled a 33-yard field-goal try wide left from there after inching to the Nebraska 15-yard line. Both teams traded quick punts into halftime.
The game’s first turnover shifted momentum in the third quarter. Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder intercepted a second-down pass by Martinez deep over the middle and returned it deep into Husker territory. The Badgers capitalized four plays later when Mertz and receiver Kendric Pryor connected on a 17-yard scoring strike against single coverage to go up 21-14.
Nebraska again responded, this time with one of Martinez’s best drives of the season as he completed four balls of 10-plus yards. That included a leading toss to Austin Allen for 22 yards that set up the quarterback’s 1-yard scoring run to retie the game.
Braelon Allen then willed the Badgers back ahead 28-21, patiently waiting to fill running lanes with quick sprints and physical pushes. A 22-yarder — during which he shed multiple defenders — set up runs of 3 and 2 yards before he bulled into the end zone from 3 yards out.
Wilder collected his second interception a few plays later as Martinez floated a pass deep and high in the neighborhood of Omar Manning. But a key fourth-and-1 stop by the Blackshirts — Luke Reimer took down fullback John Chenal for a 1-yard loss — set up a thrilling finish.
Nebraska crafted the tying seven-play, 68-yard drive while breaking multiple school records. With a 15-yard completion to Austin Allen, Martinez became NU’s all-time leader for career total offense while passing Tommy Armstrong (10,690 yards). A couple snaps later, Allen took the single-game record for receiving yards for a tight end with 143. Marvin Scott’s 4-yard touchdown run reset the deadlock at 28-all.
