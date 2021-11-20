Huskers can't contain Badgers in fifth straight loss of season

But facing one of the country’s most accomplished defenses, Nebraska answered with a breezy five-play, 74-yard answer to tie the game in what was the first touchdown allowed by the Wisconsin defense in nine quarters. Martinez connected with Samori Touré for gains of 42 and 27 yards, with Markese Stepp — making his second start of the fall — bulling into the end zone for a 1-yard score.

Nebraska’s defense halted Wisconsin on the ensuing possession. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson peeled back to make a key stop on a third-and-9 screen pass for a short gain and Cam Taylor-Britt knocked away an out pass from there for the turnover on downs. The Huskers punted it back to the hosts soon after, with a snap bouncing off receiver Omar Manning torpedoing the drive in Badger territory.

Wisconsin went back to the ground game from there, with Braelon Allen runs of 5 and 4 yards setting up a third-and-1 in which the 17-year-old freshman broke free of a Taylor-Britt shoulder tackle and sped down the right sideline for a 71-yard touchdown.

Nebraska appeared ready to answer amid a nine-play, 75-yard drive featuring a 34-yard completion to Allen and Brody Belt bursts of 11 and 8. But Wisconsin stuffed a third-and-1 plunge from Stepp and Martinez’s back-foot throw to Allen in the end zone was knocked away.