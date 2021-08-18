Huskers close to deciding on No. 1 running back: 'We feel pretty good about it'

LINCOLN — Nebraska isn’t ready to announce its top running back for the opener Aug. 28. But coaches believe they know who it will be.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Wednesday that depth at running back is obviously important, but NU continues to narrow its field of six scholarship backs in search of a feature runner.

“At the end of the day, you want to know who that guy is when its third-and-1 to win the football game,” Lubick said. “… We feel pretty good about it but we’re not ready to say who that guy is.”

Lubick praised multiple backs for their efforts in fall camp, naming many without being specifically asked about them.

He said second-year freshman Sevion Morrison is “jumping out," and USC transfer Markese Stepp is “showing some good things.” True freshman Gabe Ervin is getting better every day, he added, and Marvin Scott is also flashing positive signs. Lubick said third-year redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson has also enjoyed his best camp as a Husker because of his consistency.

Other quick hits from Wednesday’s interviews: