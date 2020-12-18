Huskers commit three turnovers and trail Rutgers at halftime

Nebraska’s opening drive appeared promising until Martinez, attempting to dive for a first down in Rutgers territory, lost the ball as he flipped over. The Scarlet Knights recovered and, on their first offensive play, launched a 50-yard pass to Bo Melton, the team’s best receiver, who caught the ball over Husker outside linebacker JoJo Domann. RU converted that into a Valentino Ambrosio 36-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Huskers’ second drive resulted in the rare quarterback punt from Martinez, who on fourth-and-4 pinned the Scarlet Knights at their own 2.

Martinez coughed it up on the Huskers’ third drive and Rutgers recovered. Two offensive line penalties — including a false start on Ethan Piper that got him pulled from the game — thwarted the following drive, which stalled at NU’s own 11. Rutgers turned the subsequent short field into another Ambrosio field goal.

The Huskers got their juices flowing after that. Martinez hit consecutive passes to Levi Falck and Jack Stoll for 15 and 11 yards, respectively, before Mills busted a 43-yard run through a gashed Rutgers defense. That set up Nebraska at the RU 2, where it took four downs before the Huskers punched in a touchdown with a Wan’Dale Robinson speed option. Nebraska led 7-6.