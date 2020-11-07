Huskers defense 'played their tails off' but must strive for better tackling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The 20-year-old who led Nebraska in tackles Saturday felt butterflies at the start of each half. Maybe the rest of the defense did, too.
The 21-13 loss at Northwestern will fall into memory as the day a quarterback controversy emerged and the offense couldn’t deliver near the end zone. But the other unit for Nebraska left the shores of Lake Michigan with its own what-ifs.
In particular, the Blackshirts would love to have back the first drive of each half. Both went for Northwestern touchdowns and set the tone on a day Husker points were hard to come by.
“Nerves were through the roof,” said sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer, who made 10 stops (including a sack) and forced a fumble. “Just settling down and playing our game and knowing what we need to do and just doing our job (came next).”
The Wildcats jumped ahead early as running back Drake Anderson busted a 41-yard touchdown run down the right sideline. Defenders took bad angles or missed tackles.
But the defense settled in, allowing 54 yards on 23 plays (2.4 per snap) the rest of the half. That included three punts, a missed field goal from 38 yards and two interceptions by redshirt freshman Myles Farmer.
Farmer, a safety making his first start while Deontai Williams served a first-half targeting suspension, corralled the first pick on a deep pass over the middle that ricocheted off the helmet of fellow safety Marquel Dismuke. He jumped a route and snagged a pass from Peyton Ramsey later in the quarter and returned it 37 yards to the 3-yard line.
Running back Dedrick Mills scored on the next play. Nebraska led for first time as defenders whooped on the sideline.
“(Farmer) answered the call; his number was called and he answered,” NU senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “He showed up big time for us, gave us big opportunities for our offense. … He earned a lot of respect from a lot of people today and I didn’t expect anything different. Going forward, everyone’s just got to continue to work.”
Another new defensive starter, sophomore Quinton Newsome, filled in for Cam Taylor-Britt, who was also out with a targeting suspension. Newsome finished with three tackles.
Northwestern reclaimed the advantage to open the second half and never gave it back, traveling 61 yards on 10 plays in 4:57 for another touchdown. Most painful was a pair of third-and-short conversions — the first a Ramsey 11-yard completion, the second a 16-yard quarterback run.
“I think we did a decent job,” Reimer said, “but obviously not good enough.”
Nebraska forced three more punts in the half but again was haunted by a few key slipups on the money down. A third-and-8 in the fourth quarter got away as Ramsey found Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for 12 yards. Instead of a long field-goal attempt in a game Northwestern led 14-13, the Wildcats crossed the end zone four players later as receiver Riley Lees spun in from 10 yards out.
The Wildcats punted on their final drive, but not before Ramsey picked up a third-and-8 by finding a diving Chiaokhiao-Bowman near the boundary. That took a couple of critical minutes off the clock in a game that the Husker offense eventually ran out of time in the red zone.
Still, the defense showed some areas of improvement in its second game, particularly at linebacker. Reimer started in place of a banged-up Will Honas — coach Scott Frost said Honas tried to go through warmups but wasn’t ready to play — and flew around the ball all afternoon.
“We had to rely on him,” Frost said of Reimer, who went on scholarship this fall. “Luke’s going to make a lot of plays at Nebraska before he’s done.”
Outside linebackers Nick Henrich and JoJo Domann (five tackles) also set edges well and swarmed to ball carriers. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson added a tackle for loss and continued to see heavy playing time.
“Our defense played their butt off,” Frost said.
Added tight end Austin Allen: “The defense was playing their tails off for us.”
Bootle said a loss like Saturday can “either split a team or bring a team together.” For the Blackshirts, the response needs to be striving for better tackling, being more physical and staying assignment sound more consistently.
Still, he said, the 2020 defense now knows how it responds to a gut-punch or two.
“Obviously, a couple errors led to the first touchdown, but the best thing about it: We stayed poised, we believed in each other and we just continued to rally to the ball,” Bootle said. “That’s something that we just need to continue to do from this point forward.”
