Huskers defense 'played their tails off' but must strive for better tackling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The 20-year-old who led Nebraska in tackles Saturday felt butterflies at the start of each half. Maybe the rest of the defense did, too.

The 21-13 loss at Northwestern will fall into memory as the day a quarterback controversy emerged and the offense couldn’t deliver near the end zone. But the other unit for Nebraska left the shores of Lake Michigan with its own what-ifs.

In particular, the Blackshirts would love to have back the first drive of each half. Both went for Northwestern touchdowns and set the tone on a day Husker points were hard to come by.

“Nerves were through the roof,” said sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer, who made 10 stops (including a sack) and forced a fumble. “Just settling down and playing our game and knowing what we need to do and just doing our job (came next).”

The Wildcats jumped ahead early as running back Drake Anderson busted a 41-yard touchdown run down the right sideline. Defenders took bad angles or missed tackles.

But the defense settled in, allowing 54 yards on 23 plays (2.4 per snap) the rest of the half. That included three punts, a missed field goal from 38 yards and two interceptions by redshirt freshman Myles Farmer.