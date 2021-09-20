Huskers desperate for signature win. They'll get plenty of chances in the Big Ten

LINCOLN — Garrett Nelson held up his thumb and index finger with a small space between them. He’s seen the gesture for a while now. And he’s sick of it.
The hand signal for “so close” — like Nebraska taking No. 3 Oklahoma to the wire in a 23-16 loss Saturday — too well describes the Huskers a third of the way through their regular season. The NU outside linebacker would love to press his digits together and for his team to land that elusive breakthrough win.
“It’s time to get over the hump,” Nelson said Monday. “Everybody knows that.”
Opportunities are about to come at the Huskers like a sprinting kickoff coverage unit. Scott Frost articulated the challenge: Eight Big Ten games in the next 10 weeks, with five currently ranked in the top 25. Nebraska last year faced eight Big Ten teams in nine weeks and went 3-5.
Undefeated No. 20 Michigan State embodies the first of the black-and-blue tasks ahead. Sparty plays “big-boy football,” safety Deontai Williams said, with a direct running game that invites contact. Those who don’t do their homework or know their assignments will be punished in the trenches.
Williams, a sixth-year college player, has been through the Big Ten wars before. At times he’s a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back asked to take down tight ends who have six inches and 60 pounds on him. But the physical poundings don’t take the same toll that narrow defeats do. Illinois and OU this year. A dozen other one-possession setbacks since he and Frost arrived in Lincoln in 2018.
“We’re tired of being so close,” Williams said. “We want to win. We get tired of hearing about moral victories.”
Players said the solutions are fairly evident at this point. Cut down on the mistakes, whether they're penalties or just poor execution. Force takeaways. Cleaner football on a few more plays every game could turn everything.
Frost expects more close contests in the next two months. Nebraska can hang with everyone on its schedule, he said, but can also lose to everyone if it plays sloppy. That’s true for most of the league.
More so than his previous three seasons in Lincoln, the coach sees a Big Red outfit that has plenty going for it heading into the meat of league play. Signature moments are available, but NU is 0-13 against ranked Big Ten teams since upending No. 6 MSU in 2015.
“We’re going to get a lot of opportunities to win some good games and close games,” Frost said. “I can’t wait to see that happen for these guys.”
Nelson, in his third fall as a regular contributor, said this is when staying in the moment is better than looking at an overwhelming big-picture mission. Physically, this is the stretch when recovery becomes most important — getting off his feet after games, for example, or sitting in a cold tub. On the mental side, the way to best lock in is by mixing in a few breaks.
“I’m the biggest football guy there is, but there comes a point where I don’t want to watch it anymore,” Nelson said. “So I’ll watch ‘Family Guy’ or something. … Taking a drive, taking a walk, going to do something else besides football during the season is huge. I learned that too through maturing and being around dudes who have done it before.”
Michigan State represents the first step in a conference slog that will endure past Thanksgiving. What was once considered a likely NU win has quickly become a tossup — Las Vegas oddsmakers peg the Spartans as three-point favorites.
“They’re a hell of a team,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said.
So is just about everyone else.
Will a letdown follow a strong performance as has so often been the case in recent years? Tight end Austin Allen doesn’t see any signs of one.
Now is the time to push those fingers together.
“We’ve got eight Big Ten games now,” Allen said. “It’s go time. Let’s go. Take it week by week and see how much noise we can make.”
