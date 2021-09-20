Huskers desperate for signature win. They'll get plenty of chances in the Big Ten

“We’re tired of being so close,” Williams said. “We want to win. We get tired of hearing about moral victories.”

Players said the solutions are fairly evident at this point. Cut down on the mistakes, whether they're penalties or just poor execution. Force takeaways. Cleaner football on a few more plays every game could turn everything.

Frost expects more close contests in the next two months. Nebraska can hang with everyone on its schedule, he said, but can also lose to everyone if it plays sloppy. That’s true for most of the league.

More so than his previous three seasons in Lincoln, the coach sees a Big Red outfit that has plenty going for it heading into the meat of league play. Signature moments are available, but NU is 0-13 against ranked Big Ten teams since upending No. 6 MSU in 2015.

“We’re going to get a lot of opportunities to win some good games and close games,” Frost said. “I can’t wait to see that happen for these guys.”