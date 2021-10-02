Huskers dominate Northwestern for biggest conference victory in 21 years

LINCOLN — Zavier Betts caught the option pitch, zoomed up the left sideline and, as was often the case Saturday night, Northwestern lagged behind.
By the time Betts reached the end zone, he’d run 83 yards, longer than any Nebraska play this season. And during the Huskers’ 56-7 win over Northwestern, Betts’ milestone play joined a long list of others.
Adrian Martinez scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns. Rahmir Johnson scored two, which not only set a career high but doubled Johnson’s career total. William Przystup even kicked an 84-yard punt, which marked the longest of his career and Nebraska’s season.
The accolades don’t stop there. Martinez’s 38-yard touchdown to Samori Touré with 9:16 to play in the third quarter tied Martinez’s career high for total touchdowns (four). Sevion Morrison's touchdown set a new benchmark for points scored under Scott Frost (56) and the most points against a Power Five opponent since 2007. And behind a shuffled offensive line, the Huskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) scored seven rushing touchdowns for the first time in at least a dozen years.
It was also Nebraska's largest margin of victory in a conference game since 2000.
Northwestern might be really bad. But the Huskers haven’t always beaten bad teams the way they did in front of the Homecoming crowd.
The Huskers jumped out to a 35-7 lead into halftime after Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game (and the season) with 42 seconds to play in the half. Johnson’s first touchdown came from 5 yards out and put Nebraska up 28-7 with 12:37 to play. That run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted four minutes. Adrian Martinez hit Omar Manning on a 28-yard completion to move Nebraska into the red zone.
Martinez was busy from the moment he stepped on the field. He hit Touré on a post for 70 yards on the first play from scrimmage. And two plays later, Martinez punctuated the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, capping a drive that went 75 yards in 50 seconds.
Jaquez Yant sparked the second Husker touchdown drive with a 64-yard run on his seventh carry of the season. From Nebraska’s 32-yard line, Yant found a crease near the right hash and burst through the hole. He fought Northwestern corners off until running out of bounds at Northwestern’s 4-yard line. Then Martinez scored his second rushing touchdown from a yard out.
Martinez scored his third rushing touchdown with 4:14 to play in the first quarter, which put Nebraska up 21-0 and set a career high. He’d run for two rushing touchdowns eight times in his career before Saturday.
Northwestern responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Hilinski to Stephon Robinson with 1:37 to play in the first quarter. Robinson made two catches of 25-plus yards on the drive, both of which came along the right sideline.
But Nebraska provoked more questions than Northwestern could answer. The Huskers never punted during the first half and only turned the ball over on downs with 5:34 until halftime. Nebraska put itself in a difficult position when Martinez lost seven yards on an errant option pitch.
That was Nebraska’s only negative offensive play of the half, though. The offense committed zero penalties, allowed zero sacks and scored on five of six first-half drives.
They scored fast, too. Against Michigan State, Nebraska scored 20 points in 34:06 of possession. The Huskers dropped 56 against Northwestern.
Next up is undefeated Michigan, which will walk into Memorial next week after trouncing Wisconsin on the road Saturday afternoon. The question for Nebraska: Can it replicate its mistake-free movement against a quality opponent?