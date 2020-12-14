Huskers eager for reunion with former teammate Noah Vedral, now Rutgers' starting QB

“Looks like the player that we thought he was when we recruited him and he was when he was here," Frost said.

Vedral has completed 136 of 221 attempts (61.54%) for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns against eight interceptions in seven games this season. He’s also run 68 times for 193 yards and a score.

But Vedral isn't guaranteed to start Friday’s game in New Jersey. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano said Monday it will be a “late-in-the-week or a game-time decision” after Vedral suffered a left ankle injury last week against Maryland.

“We’re going to have to wait and see," Schiano said. “(He) is working his tail off with treatment and everything else."

Nebraska also faced a former quarterback in 2018 when the Huskers beat AJ Bush and Illinois in Lincoln.

Vedral’s Husker history is even deeper. He started games in 2019 against Minnesota and Indiana, and even made an appearance with the shorthanded NU men’s basketball team as a point guard in the Big Ten tournament last March.

Sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said it will be “a little trippy” facing Vedral, but also just like a 2019 practice.