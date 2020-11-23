Huskers embrace intense practices to prepare for 'black and blue' Iowa game

Nebraska is much better in 2020 than it has been in recent years, Scott Frost said Monday. More talent. Better running and hitting on defense. Better skill players on offense.

But Frost said NU did not show that Saturday in a 41-23 loss to Illinois. The frustration outside the program was matched inside it.

"The progress is evident when you're inside these walls," Frost said. "But it's got to show up on the field. And we're playing three games against three good opponents. We're going to take our swings."

So this week, Frost said the coaches and team are both more dialed in. The Huskers are practicing in a way Frost likes.

"We do as well as I wanted last week and the execution wasn't what I wanted," Frost said. "We didn't change practice. I just think the intensity's better. That's what we need when we're playing any game — especially Iowa."

Iowa will be a "black and blue" game, Frost said, referring to the kinds of bruises that tend to come from the contest.

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann said NU's practices have already been rigorous to start the week.