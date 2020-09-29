Huskers embrace tough schedule: 'To be the best, you've got to beat the best'

Nebraska football assistant coaches and players weren’t fussing one bit over the difficulty of the Huskers’ 2020 schedule, which starts Oct. 24 with a game at Ohio State, followed by a home game on Halloween against Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes and Badgers could be the Big Ten’s two teams in the league championship game, but Husker outside linebacker JoJo Domann didn’t bat an eye at the tough 1-2 punch to start the season.

"To be the best, you've got to beat the best,” Domann said.

NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he expected Ohio State and Penn State to be the Huskers’ two East division crossover opponents and he could not control the schedule.

Chinander pointed out, too, that Nebraska uses the draw of the Big Ten in its recruiting pitch.

“It’s an opportunity for us for sure,” Chinander said. “Our guys are excited. But the one thing they did not want to do was play a schedule that did not have the best teams in it. They want to play the best teams and I want to coach against the best teams. That’s why we came to Nebraska. We didn’t come to Nebraska to play a bunch that weren’t going to matter. We came here, just like kids did, to play in big-time football games. And that’s what we got. It’s an awesome opportunity for us as a defense.”