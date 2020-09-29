Huskers embrace tough schedule: 'To be the best, you've got to beat the best'

Nebraska football assistant coaches and players weren’t fussing one bit over the difficulty of the Huskers’ 2020 schedule, which starts Oct. 24 with a game at Ohio State, followed by a home game on Halloween against Wisconsin.
The Buckeyes and Badgers could be the Big Ten’s two teams in the league championship game, but Husker outside linebacker JoJo Domann didn’t bat an eye at the tough 1-2 punch to start the season.
"To be the best, you've got to beat the best,” Domann said.
NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he expected Ohio State and Penn State to be the Huskers’ two East division crossover opponents and he could not control the schedule.
Chinander pointed out, too, that Nebraska uses the draw of the Big Ten in its recruiting pitch.
“It’s an opportunity for us for sure,” Chinander said. “Our guys are excited. But the one thing they did not want to do was play a schedule that did not have the best teams in it. They want to play the best teams and I want to coach against the best teams. That’s why we came to Nebraska. We didn’t come to Nebraska to play a bunch that weren’t going to matter. We came here, just like kids did, to play in big-time football games. And that’s what we got. It’s an awesome opportunity for us as a defense.”
Chinander’s comments stood in stark contrast to that of NU Athletic Director Bill Moos, who expressed frustration at the Big Ten schedule framers’ predisposition to revert to the original crossover schedule. Moos also didn’t like that Nebraska had to play its season opener at Ohio State.
The game will be televised on Fox at 11 a.m, which is the network’s marquee game slot. Fox’s intention is clear: Broadcast the opening game of Ohio State’s march toward the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, which officially got back two of their top players — offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade — will be a heavy favorite.
“They don’t have a game under their belt, but neither do we,” Chinander said. “Maybe they’re a little rusty, they’ve got some new guys at positions but so have we. You can make an argument that it might be better to get them later in the year. But, once again, I control what I control. They’re going to roll the ball out with Ohio State on game one. So we’re going to go out there and play football.”
Chinander and Domann were joined for interviews Tuesday by outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher and safety Deontai Williams. Notes from the chat:
» Nebraska safety Deontai Williams, who missed most of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury, said he doesn't have a clear plan yet on what he wants to do after the season. He said he'll leave it to God to decide for him what he'll do. Williams said he keeps his head down and stays focused on the process.
"The season's back on and I'm fired up," Williams said. "I'm ready to hit. ... I still have a lot to prove."
Williams said he's been impressed with backups like Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates. He also mentioned Lincoln Southeast graduate and freshman safety Issac Gifford is a physical player.
» Domann said he's appreciated the way Dawson has challenged players on the practice field.
"He pushes each and every one of us to our limit," Domann said. "He knows when it's a mental error or a football error."
» Dawson said Nebraska's 3-4 front has to be able to set edges well, which means his guys have to be better in that regard.
"That's my job to make them good at that, setting the edge," Dawson said.
» Fisher would not single out any of the new or old receivers in the program, but he did say the wideouts are harder to cover than last year because the group as a whole is bigger and and there are more receivers who can hurt defenses.
» New cornerback Nadab Joseph — a junior college transfer NU added in the offseason — is doing "great," Fisher said. But Fisher also lost freshman defensive backs Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois in the offseason because of homesickness.
"It was tough for those kids," Fisher said. He also said older players and coaches were struggling with the change-up caused by the pandemic. "It's tough and it still is tough, but that's why we have a football team."
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
