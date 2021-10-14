Huskers expect 'another big challenge' at Minnesota in search of first road victory

LINCOLN — Another week, another opportunity for Nebraska's first win away from home.

The Huskers have dropped all three road games this season by one score. Their fourth chance is against a Minnesota team coming off a bye and intent on playing a game in the trenches.

“The guys are used to being on the road and we’ve played some good teams on the road,” Scott Frost said Thursday. “This is another one and another big challenge.”

The Gopher defense has packed the box against Nebraska the last two years and made running difficult, Frost said, meaning the Huskers will likely need to generate offense through the air to loosen it up.

The Blackshirts are in for a black-and-blue day against a group that is top-10 nationally in time of possession, though the Gophers are down their top two running backs.