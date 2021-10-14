Huskers expect 'another big challenge' at Minnesota in search of first road victory

LINCOLN — Another week, another opportunity for Nebraska's first win away from home.
The Huskers have dropped all three road games this season by one score. Their fourth chance is against a Minnesota team coming off a bye and intent on playing a game in the trenches.
“The guys are used to being on the road and we’ve played some good teams on the road,” Scott Frost said Thursday. “This is another one and another big challenge.”
The Gopher defense has packed the box against Nebraska the last two years and made running difficult, Frost said, meaning the Huskers will likely need to generate offense through the air to loosen it up.
The Blackshirts are in for a black-and-blue day against a group that is top-10 nationally in time of possession, though the Gophers are down their top two running backs.
“They don’t do a whole lot of things, they’re just good at what they do,” Frost said of the Minnesota ground game. “Got some really good guys up front and they’ve had some great backs and some answers off the run. Our defense has to be ready to do the best they can against the run and make sure to not get hit with anything tricky or new.”
Other quick hits from Thursday's press conference:
» Nebraska’s energy has been good all week, Frost said, ahead of its eighth straight game. The team knows it will get a break after Saturday, so “everything we got will be poured into this one.”
» Right tackle Bryce Benhart is "ready" to go, Frost said. Benhart was benched but reinserted last week against Michigan because of the injury to tackle Teddy Prochazka.
» Cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and Quinton Newsome enjoyed strong games against Michigan, Frost said, and it was perhaps Taylor-Britt’s best of the season.
“Football comes to you — you don’t go make things happen,” Frost said. “Doesn’t work that way. You’ve got to be where you’re supposed to be, doing what you’re supposed to do. And if you’re a good player, the plays happen. I thought (Taylor-Britt) did a better job of that last week.”
Newsome has been following his assignments well and striking blockers and ball carriers hard, Frost said, despite opponents frequently challenging the newly minted Blackshirt in the run game.
