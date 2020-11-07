Huskers fall to 0-2 after 21-13 loss to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Two games into a pandemic-tinged season full of obstacles, Nebraska has found a new problem that may affect its bottom more than anything else: Its offense really struggles to score.
In a 21-13 loss to Northwestern, the Huskers (0-2) used two quarterbacks and reached Wildcat territory on eight different drives. It scored on just three of them. Two others ended in interceptions. Another resulted in a missed field goal. Thus, Nebraska’s 13-7 halftime lead evaporated into yet another frustrating setback in a frustrating start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure.
Even a late third-quarter switch to quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who spelled a struggling Adrian Martinez — couldn’t put Nebraska over the hump. Even two Northwestern pass interference penalties on the Huskers’ second-to-last drive, which set up Nebraska inside the Wildcat 5, couldn’t do the trick.
That’s because McCaffrey’s pass was batted up in the air and intercepted by Northwestern’s Chris Bergin, ending the Huskers’ best drive of the second half and ruining a spirited effort from the Nebraska defense, which aside from three drives largely held the 3-0 Wildcats in check and grabbed two interceptions to help set up 10 Husker points. McCaffrey’s final surge, which reached the Northwestern 14, ended with an incomplete pass in the Wildcat end zone.
Second-half defensive lapses were costly, though, in a familiar Husker way.
Northwestern opened the third quarter with a kickoff return to its own 39-yard line, then took five minutes to march 61 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead touchdown. Wildcat quarterback Peyton Ramsey converted two third downs on the drive — including one on a nifty 16-yard scramble to the Husker 4. It continued Nebraska’s trend of poor third quarters under multiple head coaches, including Frost. The Huskers’ one good drive of the third quarter — sparked by Martinez runs of 19 and 28 yards — reached the Northwestern 25 before Martinez, scanning the defense, lofted a pass to tight end Austin Allen that hit the wind and dropped into the hands of Northwestern safety Joseph Brandon for an interception. Martinez finished the day with 102 yards rushing but a 12-for-27 passing performance that will bring into question his starting status for next week’s Penn State game.
McCaffrey entered the game after Martinez’s interception. His first drive, which included a 12-yard sack on a failed flea flicker, ended in a punt that Wildcat receiver Riley Lees returned 36 yards to the Husker 44. Ramsey took it from there, hitting a 21-yard screen pass to start the drive, a 12-yard pass on third-and-9 and two plays later a nine-yard touchdown pass to Lees, who spun away from multiple defenders and stretched into the end zone.
Nebraska was not able to score on either of its final drives despite pushing into Northwestern territory. On the game’s final play, McCaffrey had plenty of time to survey the defense but threw a ball just short of Wan’Dale Robinson in the end zone.
In the first half, Nebraska shook off an ugly start and Myles Farmer intercepted a pair of second-quarter passes to help spark the Huskers to a 13-7 halftime lead.
The first 15 minutes on a sunny Ryan Field were reminders of Nebraska struggles of old. Offensive line penalties killed multiple drives. The defense missed tackles and gave up a few chunk runs. Special teams were uneven.
But a pair of Connor Culp field goals kept the Huskers close, and a late Farmer pick brought back to the Northwestern 3-yard line turned into a Dedrick Mills touchdown plunge on the next play. The defense also settled in, forcing three punts, two turnovers and a missed field goal heading into intermission.
Martinez completed two quarters without an interception or fumble.
The visitors began the game with a quick-moving drive — traveling 47 yards in six plays — before old habits cropped up throughout the first quarter. A false start and holding call on the offensive line thwarted the drive and led to a William Przystup punt that netted 19 yards on a touchback.
The defense also showed early signs of backsliding into recent struggles. Northwestern converted a fourth-and-1 on its first drive, then celebrated moments later as running back Drake Anderson busted past multiple Husker defenders down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown.
Another false start on the O-line to begin Nebraska's second drive led to a punt, and a holding call helped submarine the third. Not ideal for a team that was hit with eight penalties for 90 yards in the opener two weeks ago.
The fourth possession looked like more of the same, with Mills fumbling a direct snap and Nebraska facing a fourth-and-1 at the Northwestern 29. But Martinez picked it up by an eyelash on the run, then converted another fourth-and-short with his legs again to set up a 38-yard Culp field goal.
Suddenly, momentum. Northwestern, which had pushed a 42-yard field-goal try wide right late in the first quarter, tried a deep pass over the middle that safety Marquel Dismuke broke up with his helmet. Farmer, starting at safety in place of Deontai Williams who was serving a first-half targeting suspension, corralled the ball for NU's first interception of the season.
The turnover became a Culp 36-yard field goal. Nebraska, on the strength of excellent linebacker coverage and third-down pressure from outside 'backer Nick Henrich, then forced three straight incompletions. The Huskers then put together 10 plays to the brink of the red zone before Culp misfired from 38 yards out.
