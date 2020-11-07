Huskers fall to 0-2 after 21-13 loss to Northwestern

Northwestern opened the third quarter with a kickoff return to its own 39-yard line, then took five minutes to march 61 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead touchdown. Wildcat quarterback Peyton Ramsey converted two third downs on the drive — including one on a nifty 16-yard scramble to the Husker 4. It continued Nebraska’s trend of poor third quarters under multiple head coaches, including Frost. The Huskers’ one good drive of the third quarter — sparked by Martinez runs of 19 and 28 yards — reached the Northwestern 25 before Martinez, scanning the defense, lofted a pass to tight end Austin Allen that hit the wind and dropped into the hands of Northwestern safety Joseph Brandon for an interception. Martinez finished the day with 102 yards rushing but a 12-for-27 passing performance that will bring into question his starting status for next week’s Penn State game.