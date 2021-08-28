Huskers fall to Illinois in season opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska tripped over all the same stumbling blocks yet again Saturday in a season-opening 30-22 loss to Illinois during a frustrating afternoon that felt as familiar as it was hot.

Special teams, penalties, turnovers, offensive struggles — all conspired against the Huskers yet again as they fell behind by as many as 21 points late in the third quarter and couldn’t close to closer than eight points the rest of the way. Playing its first game in front of fans in 638 days, Big Red lost despite outgaining the Illini 377-326 and saw its last-gasp drive fall short with under a minute left.

The hosts dominated time of possession most of the way, though, while backup quarterback Art Sitkowski completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two scores after starter Brandon Peters left in the first quarter with an injury.

Following an offseason vowing to commit to running the ball, Nebraska did so sparingly, generating 3.7 yards per rush on 39 totes. But 17 of those were from QB Adrian Martinez — who totaled 111 yards on the ground — with running backs Gabe Ervin (12), Rahmir Johnson (four) and Markese Stepp (three) playing relatively minor roles.

Martinez overall threw for 232 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-32 passing.