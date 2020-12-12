Huskers fall to Minnesota, guaranteeing fourth straight losing season

LINCOLN — Nebraska saw Minnesota’s undermanned roster and raised it with an underwhelming performance in a 24-17 loss riddled with the same mistakes and inconsistencies that have hounded the Huskers all season.
Nebraska faced a Gophers squad missing 33 players and multiple starters because of Big Ten COVID-19 protocols and injuries. But it fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter, gave up the lead before halftime and couldn’t recover as it fell to 2-5 on the season. That guarantees a fourth straight season with a losing record for the Huskers.
Minnesota’s touchdown drive before halftime was a gut punch that lingered the rest of the way. A missed assignment allowed backup running back Cam Wiley to rip a 61-yard run down the right sideline. The Huskers had a shot at an interception on the goal line a few plays later, but safety Deontai Williams appeared to lose the ball in the sun. On the next play, a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt bailed out Minnesota on a third-and-10 run by quarterback Tanner Morgan that ended well short of the first down. The visitors capitalized two snaps after that on a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
A scoreless third quarter followed. Minnesota punted twice and turned over the ball on downs, but the Husker offense couldn’t capitalize. It missed a 32-yard field goal, went three-and-out and fumbled away possession on a strip sack by D-lineman Boye Mafe.
Minnesota cashed in on the turnover nine plays later, running nearly four minutes off the clock as running back Mo Ibrahim slipped into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to go up 24-14.
The teams traded punts, then Nebraska produced a nine-play drive that netted a 30-yard field goal to make it a one-score game. But Minnesota salted away the rest of the clock and celebrated its second straight win over the Huskers.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 27 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, adding 96 rushing yards and another score. But the Huskers confoundingly threw 29 passes on a cold, windy day against the Big Ten’s worst run defense. Running back Dedrick Mills had 12 attempts for 50 yards.
Minnesota rode Ibrahim and effectively shortened the game, holding the ball for more than 10 minutes longer than NU. Ibrahim totaled 108 rushing yards on 20 carries with two scores.
Nebraska’s opening three drives — played against a stiff north wind — were train wrecks. On the game’s first play, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson couldn’t grab a backward pass from Martinez, which resulted in a nine-yard loss. NU eventually punted. On the Huskers’ second drive, Martinez appeared to hurt his hand on a run, which led to Nebraska inserting Luke McCaffrey into the game. His first two plays were passes, the second of which was intercepted by Tyler Nubin.
Support Local Journalism
Minnesota converted that into a touchdown when Ibrahim, taking a fourth-down direct snap, sliced through NU’s defense, broke free and outraced Husker safety Marquel Dismuke to the end zone.
The Huskers’ third possession died at its own 38 when officials failed to see a Gopher hold Robinson on a pass route. Tyson Crawford’s subsequent eight-yard shank of a punt went right over Scott Frost’s head on the sideline.
Minnesota turned that field position into a short field goal for a 10-0 lead. Crawford was filling in for starting punter William Przystup, who was not present at the game. The Huskers also appeared to lose inside linebacker Luke Reimer in the first half. Reimer was spotted on the NU sideline without his helmet. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich was Reimer’s replacement.
Martinez authored a crisp 13-play, 73-yard drive that gave NU a 14-10 second-quarter lead. He completed four of five passes and ran four times for 21 yards, including on the seven-yard touchdown in which he followed center Cam Jurgens into the end zone.
That touchdown drive followed NU’s first score of the day, fueled by receiver Robinson.
After a pre-snap shift, Robinson bolted 47 yards on a run cutback against the blocks of Jurgens and Matt Farniok. After Martinez converted a third-and-short with a designed run, he found tight end Austin Allen for an eight-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone for NU’s first score.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.