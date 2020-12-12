Huskers fall to Minnesota, guaranteeing fourth straight losing season

LINCOLN — Nebraska saw Minnesota’s undermanned roster and raised it with an underwhelming performance in a 24-17 loss riddled with the same mistakes and inconsistencies that have hounded the Huskers all season.

Nebraska faced a Gophers squad missing 33 players and multiple starters because of Big Ten COVID-19 protocols and injuries. But it fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter, gave up the lead before halftime and couldn’t recover as it fell to 2-5 on the season. That guarantees a fourth straight season with a losing record for the Huskers.

Minnesota’s touchdown drive before halftime was a gut punch that lingered the rest of the way. A missed assignment allowed backup running back Cam Wiley to rip a 61-yard run down the right sideline. The Huskers had a shot at an interception on the goal line a few plays later, but safety Deontai Williams appeared to lose the ball in the sun. On the next play, a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt bailed out Minnesota on a third-and-10 run by quarterback Tanner Morgan that ended well short of the first down. The visitors capitalized two snaps after that on a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.