Huskers gain more options as another wave of high-profile QBs enters transfer portal

Nebraska has a few more quarterbacks to consider as the transfer market for game changers at the position took another turn out of the weekend.
The first major development came Sunday night as three-year Auburn starter Bo Nix announced he's entering the portal. Another three-year starter joined him Monday in USC’s Kedon Slovis, then Texas A&M's Zach Calzada did the same.
All ran variations of a pro-style offense — the preferred method of attack of new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
None have given early indications of their future destinations, though opportunity for playing time would logically be a top priority. Nebraska can offer that following the departure of longtime starter Adrian Martinez.
It can also point to what Whipple did at Pitt the last three seasons in transforming Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy finalist. Potential financial earnings through name, image and likeness is another factor to consider.
Nix and Slovis have endured coaching changes at some point in their careers, and Calzada — who quarterbacked the Aggies to an upset of Alabama in October — was projected to be part of a crowded position group next year.
There were 47 uncommitted quarterbacks in the portal Monday afternoon, according to the 247Sports database, and 11 others have found new homes, including former five-star Quinn Ewers (Ohio State to Texas).
A lineup of intriguing pro-style quarterbacks are still available. Here’s a look at potential Nebraska targets:
» Myles Brennan, LSU: The 22-year-old remains the only known QB that Husker coaches have actively recruited this month, with former LSU staffers Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch taking lead roles. Brennan — 6-foot-4 and originally from Mississippi — completed 60% of his passes from 2019 and 2020 combined, tossing for 1,465 yards with 12 scores and four interceptions across those 11 games. But injuries kept him out most of the last two seasons. He has two years of eligibility remaining if he receives a medical redshirt from 2021. He’s reportedly fielding dozens of offers.
» Kedon Slovis, USC: The former three-star prospect from Arizona moved on after the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley and boasts as strong a resume as anyone. He hit on 68.4% of his passes across 27 career games along with 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder last year completed passes at nearly a 72% clip with 11 scores and eight picks. He has two years of eligibility left.
A variety of suitors with openings could pursue him. Home-state Arizona. Auburn. Indiana, which recruited him out of high school. Slovis may want to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell, wherever he lands.
» Bo Nix, Auburn: Nix was a wildly popular player who finished third in school history with 7,251 passing yards. A former five-star recruit in 2019 out of Pinson, Alabama, brought on by former Tigers coach Gus Malzahn, he started the first 34 games of his career before a broken ankle cost him the last two. He has two years of eligibility.
Nix will have no shortage of options. He could potentially choose between schools like LSU, South Carolina, Missouri and Ole Miss in the SEC alone. Rejoining Malzahn at Central Florida or jumping to Oregon may be other considerations.
» Zach Calzada, Texas A&M: Calzada began the year as a backup, but an injury to starter Haynes King opened the door him to start the final 10 games. That included 285 yards and three touchdowns in the upset of Alabama. He had 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions for the season. A 56.3% passer last year, he will enroll somewhere else as a third-year sophomore with 15 career games of experience.
Calzada, originally from Georgia, was lightly recruited out of high school with mostly Group of Five and FCS offers. Nebraska has a strong connection to Georgia and the city of Buford especially through tight ends coach Sean Beckton.
» Max Johnson, LSU: The son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson has completed nearly 60% of his passes across 18 career games for 3,883 yards and 37 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also was once on the same LSU roster as NU coaches Joseph and Busch, and has three years left to play.
Johnson, from Georgia, hasn’t signaled where he might go, but another school that could make sense is Florida State, where his dad starred in the late 1980s.
Other quarterbacks may be further down Nebraska’s board for various reasons.
Former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy welcomed Whipple for an in-home visit earlier this month while he was still with Pitt. Purdy took an official visit to Pitt last weekend. He's played in only four games while fighting injuries.
FCS record-setting quarterback Cameron Ward (Incarnate Word) visited Ole Miss last weekend and has reported offers from Indiana, North Texas and Houston while fielding much more interest. Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel has long been linked to Ole Miss and has still only visited that school, even as his former OC, Jeff Lebby, left the Rebels for Oklahoma last week.
The top-rated available player is Spencer Rattler, with the former Sooner reportedly looking at schools like Arizona State, Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH