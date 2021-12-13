Huskers gain more options as another wave of high-profile QBs enters transfer portal

A variety of suitors with openings could pursue him. Home-state Arizona. Auburn. Indiana, which recruited him out of high school. Slovis may want to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell, wherever he lands.

» Bo Nix, Auburn: Nix was a wildly popular player who finished third in school history with 7,251 passing yards. A former five-star recruit in 2019 out of Pinson, Alabama, brought on by former Tigers coach Gus Malzahn, he started the first 34 games of his career before a broken ankle cost him the last two. He has two years of eligibility.

Nix will have no shortage of options. He could potentially choose between schools like LSU, South Carolina, Missouri and Ole Miss in the SEC alone. Rejoining Malzahn at Central Florida or jumping to Oregon may be other considerations.

» Zach Calzada, Texas A&M: Calzada began the year as a backup, but an injury to starter Haynes King opened the door him to start the final 10 games. That included 285 yards and three touchdowns in the upset of Alabama. He had 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions for the season. A 56.3% passer last year, he will enroll somewhere else as a third-year sophomore with 15 career games of experience.