Huskers give up five turnovers in 41-23 loss to Illinois

LINCOLN — Nebraska lost a fumble on the first play of the game. And that was only the beginning of a disastrous Saturday that quickly got away from the Huskers.

One week after a spirit-boosting victory over Penn State, NU (1-3) regressed in an alarming way with a 41-23 gut-punch loss against Illinois. The offense — with redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey making his second career start — committed five turnovers. The defense was hapless on third down (allowing 11 conversions in 17 tries) and most every other down as well (giving up an average of 6.4 yards per play).

It all added up to a blowout loss to Illinois (2-3), which hadn’t scored more than 24 points in a game this season. The Illini’s offense got a boost from the return of quarterback Brandon Peters, who’d been in COVID protocol for 21 days and tore up the Huskers on 18-of-25 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown. The visitors dominated possession time (36:21-23:39) and out-snapped NU 77-74.

McCaffrey ran 26 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns while completing 15 of 26 passes for 134 with three interceptions.

Big Red from slipped to the bottom of the Big Ten West standings and is reevaluating itself yet again ahead of a looming Black Friday game at Iowa.