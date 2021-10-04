Huskers got 'smacked' by Michigan in 2018. Now a chance to prove they've grown

“I remember us getting smacked,” said NU quarterback Adrian Martinez, who was a freshman making his second career start coming off a knee injury. “… Our program, our team, we’re in a different spot. Physically better. I feel very confident in the guys that we have, top down.”

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt recalled a Michigan linebacker saying Nebraska wasn’t prepared to play the Wolverines. Now a team captain, Taylor-Britt said he still isn’t willing to concede that defender was right.

But the Huskers must put forth their best collective effort to top Michigan — the country’s No. 9 team with a 5-0 record, a familiar imposing presence and a penchant for letting opponents make mistakes.

NU can match that, Taylor-Britt said. The Blackshirts are as physical as they’ve been in years, flying around and boasting the nation’s No. 13 scoring defense (15.5 points per game). Same goes for the offense, with receivers and linemen delivering downfield blocks and larger skill players.

“As far as weightlifting and strengthening-wise, I believe we’re there,” Taylor-Britt said.

Frost said the trenches will be the proving ground for Nebraska, which has been especially difficult to move on defense. They won’t be outmatched this time.