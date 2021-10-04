Huskers got 'smacked' by Michigan in 2018. Now a chance to prove they've grown

LINCOLN — Ben Stille walked out of the Big House three years ago with deep bruises and a hurting ego.
The realization hit the defensive lineman hard and stung. He wasn’t close to where he wanted to be. And neither was Nebraska.
The Huskers have absorbed plenty of defeats in recent seasons, but few under coach Scott Frost left them as thoroughly outclassed and outgunned as that September afternoon in 2018.
NU’s first road game under Frost sent it to Michigan, where the larger and stronger Wolverines stood in stark contrast to the visitors. It translated to a 56-10 blowout in which the hosts outrushed Big Red 285-39.
“I think that was the most physically defeated I’ve ever felt after a football game in my entire career here,” Stille said.
Nebraska players still on the roster from that day relived similar memories Monday. This will be the first meeting of the blueblood programs since the defeat Frost once called “the bottom.”
The Huskers were just getting started at the time. NU has beaten three top-10 teams in 27 tries over the last two decades. Michigan rolled to a 10-win season and No. 14 final ranking.
How much they’ve closed the physical and mental gaps will be on full display to a sold-out Memorial Stadium and national ABC television audience.
“I remember us getting smacked,” said NU quarterback Adrian Martinez, who was a freshman making his second career start coming off a knee injury. “… Our program, our team, we’re in a different spot. Physically better. I feel very confident in the guys that we have, top down.”
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt recalled a Michigan linebacker saying Nebraska wasn’t prepared to play the Wolverines. Now a team captain, Taylor-Britt said he still isn’t willing to concede that defender was right.
But the Huskers must put forth their best collective effort to top Michigan — the country’s No. 9 team with a 5-0 record, a familiar imposing presence and a penchant for letting opponents make mistakes.
NU can match that, Taylor-Britt said. The Blackshirts are as physical as they’ve been in years, flying around and boasting the nation’s No. 13 scoring defense (15.5 points per game). Same goes for the offense, with receivers and linemen delivering downfield blocks and larger skill players.
“As far as weightlifting and strengthening-wise, I believe we’re there,” Taylor-Britt said.
Frost said the trenches will be the proving ground for Nebraska, which has been especially difficult to move on defense. They won’t be outmatched this time.
“I think that’s a physical thing and a mental thing,” Frost said. “It’s a recruiting thing and a weight-room thing. We needed to be bigger, we needed to be stronger, we needed to be faster. We got outmanned pretty bad a few times that first year. We’ve got some bigger guys with upside and athletic ability in here. (Strength coach) Zach (Duval) has gotten them bigger.”
Another important difference for this game, Nebraska players said, is continuity. Defenders in 2018 were on their third coordinator in three years. All coaches and players were adjusting to each other for the first time. Now they’ve spent years immersed in the same core schemes.
Stille said if he and the Huskers had the same understanding then that they do now, the outcome wouldn’t have been so extreme. Physical ability is a good start, the sixth-year senior said, but sound fundamentals go a long way too.
Nebraska is about to find out how far.
“They handed it to us that day,” fifth-year tight end Austin Allen said. “That’s one of the only couple games since I’ve been here that truly felt like they were the more physical team. They beat us that day. They were a really good football team at that time and we were young.
“But there’s a lot of things that we learned from that game and a lot of things we’ve learned since to become the team that we are now. Hopefully it will be a really good game this time.”
