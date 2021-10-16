Huskers had no 'juice' and 'came out flat' against Minnesota, Scott Frost and players say

Scott Frost met with the media after Nebraska's loss at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — By the time Nebraska started to get off the ropes, it trailed Minnesota by 12 in the third quarter.
The Huskers had their chances to pull off a come-from-behind win. But Scott Frost and his players were frustrated by what they called a lack of “juice” at the start of the game, when Minnesota ran roughshod over Nebraska.
“I didn’t know whether to be worried about that or not,” Frost said of NU’s “business-like” demeanor before the game, compared to the team’s usual hype.
“There wasn’t as much juice, but we have more of a veteran team now that I figured — it looked business-like, just not as much juice as we’ve had the last two weeks.
"We needed more juice, obviously, in the first half. For two weeks we’ve been playing in the best environment in college football, and the juice kind of comes along with that. We needed to bring it today. I think it was terrible. We lost a lot of one-on-one battles in the first half.”
Defensive tackle and captain Damion Daniels minced no words.
"We came out flat in the first half,” Daniels said, noting specifically a defense that allowed three touchdown drives in the first half.
Photos: Nebraska football faces Gophers in Minnesota
Minnesota's MJ Anderson tacklesNebraska Rahmir Johnson in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson tries to dodge Minnesota's Terell Smith, left, and Tyler Nubin on a 25-yard gain in the first quarter on their second possession on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan throws a pass on their first possession against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez hands the ball of to Rahmir Johnson in the first quarter against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Collin Sayers watches as Minnesota arrives for their game against Nebraska on Saturday. Sayers is from Lincoln, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fan Greg Neely watches Minnesota arrive for their game against Nebraska on Saturday. Neely is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grayson Trumble, left, and Jeremy Carlson make their way to Huntington Bank Stadium for the Nebraska and Minnesota game on Saturday. They are from Lincoln, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Collin Sayers, right, high-fives Nebraska fans before their team takes on Minnesota on Saturday. Sayers is from Lincoln, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Analiese Sori-Marin sports a Goldy Gopher patch on her jacket outside Huntington Bank Stadium before the game between University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska on Saturday in Minneapolis. Sori-Marin's brother, Mariano Sori-Marin, is a linebacker with Minnesota.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota and Nebraska fans wait to walk across the street to Huntington Bank Stadium before the game between University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Sherese (from left) and Rodney Nubin, parents of Tyler and Jordan Nubin, and Bill Burns and Dave Hanson walk outside Huntington Bank Stadium before the game between University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Funke (left) hugs Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander before their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander watches his team warm-up against Minnesota on Saturday. Chinander recently lost his father in a car accident.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, left, talks with Head Coach Scott Frost before their game against Minnesota on Saturday. Chinander recently lost his father in a car accident.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander hugs Myles Farmer before the start of their game against Minnesota on Saturday. Chinander recently lost his father in a car accident.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander hugs Luke Reimer before their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) and Tyler Nubin (27) tackle Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) tackles Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran helps Adrian Martinez up after he got sacked during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan celebrates a touchdown early in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Jaquez Yant, Adrian Martinez and Cam Jurgens prepare for a snap against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts runs for 27-yards in the second quarter against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete second-quarter pass to Samori Toure in the end zone against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen signals first down after catching a second quarter pass against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan tries to saw a touchdown catch by Minnesota's Chris Autman-Bell in the second quarter was out of bounds while Minnesota fans cheer on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams, top left, Luke Reimer, bottom left, and Nick Henrichtry to tackle Minnesota's Mar'Keise Irving on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson evades a tackle from Minnesota's Val Martin to score a touchdown in the second quarter during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez tries to run the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line in the third quarter against Minnesota on Saturday. Nebraska would fail to score on the drive and turn it over on downs.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez tries to run the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line in the third quarter against Minnesota on Saturday. Nebraska would fail to score on the drive and turn it over on downs.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A Minnesota and a Nebraska fan shake hands during the game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen catches a 30-yard pass in the third quarter against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota offensive lineman Sam Schlueter blocks Nebraska's JoJo Domann on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Levi Falck catches a 16-yard pass in the fourth quarter in front of Minnesota's Justin Walley on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen catches a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in front of Minnesota's Jordan Howden on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs for 29 yards in the third quarter in front of Minnesota's Jordan Howden on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure walks off the field after losing their game to Minnesota their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson walks off the field after getting injured during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Bryce Williams (21) and Mariano Sori-Marin (55) tackle Nebraska's Jaquez Yant during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille walks off the field after losing their game to Minnesota their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez walks off the field after he threw an incomplete pass on fourth down during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs past Minnesota's Justus Harris during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Mariano Sori-Marin (55) tackles Nebraska's Austin Allen during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson scores his second touchdown during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (center) lifts up Rahmir Johnson after Johnson scored his second touchdown during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach Scott Frost speaks to a referee after Adrian Martinez thought he scored a touchdown late in the third quarter during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez receives the snap against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Boye Mafe pressures Nebraska's Adrian Martinez as he throws a fourth quarter pass to Zavier Betts on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Brady Boyd tries to recover an onside kick in front of Nebraska's Brody Belt in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Jordan Howden tackles Nebraska's Omar Manning after a complete pass in the fourth quarter during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup taps Connor Culp on the helmet after he made the extra point attempt in the fourth quarter during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete pass to Sevion Morrison in the fourth quarter against Minnesota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Huskers fan holds up a sign during Nebraska's game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) and Austin Allen walk onto the field before their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota' Head Coach P.J. Fleck watches his team take on Nebraska in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota' Head Coach P.J. Fleck tells to his team as they on Nebraska in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant is stopped by Minnesota's Tyler Nubin on the 1-yard line during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans reach out their hands for high-fives as Nebraska's Austin Allen walks onto the field before their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota celebrates a turnover on downs in the third quarter after Nebraska failed to score from the Minnesota one yard line on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets up after being stopped at the 1-yard line in the third quarter during their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
