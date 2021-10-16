Huskers had no 'juice' and 'came out flat' against Minnesota, Scott Frost and players say

MINNEAPOLIS — By the time Nebraska started to get off the ropes, it trailed Minnesota by 12 in the third quarter.

The Huskers had their chances to pull off a come-from-behind win. But Scott Frost and his players were frustrated by what they called a lack of “juice” at the start of the game, when Minnesota ran roughshod over Nebraska.

“I didn’t know whether to be worried about that or not,” Frost said of NU’s “business-like” demeanor before the game, compared to the team’s usual hype.

“There wasn’t as much juice, but we have more of a veteran team now that I figured — it looked business-like, just not as much juice as we’ve had the last two weeks.

"We needed more juice, obviously, in the first half. For two weeks we’ve been playing in the best environment in college football, and the juice kind of comes along with that. We needed to bring it today. I think it was terrible. We lost a lot of one-on-one battles in the first half.”

Defensive tackle and captain Damion Daniels minced no words.

"We came out flat in the first half,” Daniels said, noting specifically a defense that allowed three touchdown drives in the first half.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.