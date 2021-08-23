 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers hand out a dozen Blackshirts ahead of season opener
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Huskers hand out a dozen Blackshirts ahead of season opener

Tom Shatel and Sam McKewon recap Monday availability

LINCOLN —​ Nebraska awarded a dozen Blackshirts after practice Monday morning, with former players distributing the coveted jerseys signifying the first-team defense.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The Huskers to receive them, based on player comments: defensive linemen Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson, Ben Stille and Damion Daniels; linebackers Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, JoJo Domann, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor; and defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke.

First-time Blackshirts include Thomas, Henrich and Reimer.

Nebraska awarded 12 Blackshirts last season after its first win of 2020 — a 30-23 win over Penn State. The team distributed 14 before the 2019 season opener and seven in the days after the 2018 debut.

Previous Blackshirts spoke and were part of the ceremony Monday. Dismuke said he got his from Kenny Wilhite, now NU’s director of high school relations. Taylor-Britt received his from new Athletic Director Trev Alberts, a former All-America linebacker.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to over 5.5 strikeouts for Lance Lynn today vs. Blue Jays

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert