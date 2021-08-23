Huskers hand out a dozen Blackshirts ahead of season opener

LINCOLN — Nebraska awarded a dozen Blackshirts after practice Monday morning, with former players distributing the coveted jerseys signifying the first-team defense.
The Huskers to receive them, based on player comments: defensive linemen Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson, Ben Stille and Damion Daniels; linebackers Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, JoJo Domann, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor; and defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke.
First-time Blackshirts include Thomas, Henrich and Reimer.
Nebraska awarded 12 Blackshirts last season after its first win of 2020 — a 30-23 win over Penn State. The team distributed 14 before the 2019 season opener and seven in the days after the 2018 debut.
Previous Blackshirts spoke and were part of the ceremony Monday. Dismuke said he got his from Kenny Wilhite, now NU’s director of high school relations. Taylor-Britt received his from new Athletic Director Trev Alberts, a former All-America linebacker.
