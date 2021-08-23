Huskers hand out a dozen Blackshirts: 'We want to show that tradition proud'

“That’s my brother right there,” Daniels said. “We came in together and we’re going to hopefully end this thing out together in the next couple years. It’s a blessing to be able to say that somebody I came in here with got a Blackshirt with me.”

Nebraska awarded 12 Blackshirts last season after its first win, a 30-23 win over Penn State. The team distributed 14 before the 2019 season opener and seven in the days after the 2018 debut before adding more during the fall.

Domann received his first Blackshirt a year ago and recalled Monday that it felt like being accepted into a brotherhood. It’s a standard players must live up to every day.

“Getting a Blackshirt kind of puts things into perspective every time just because it reminds you of the rich history of this place and all the people that came before you and all the people that will come after you,” Domann said. “Really we’re here in this moment and we have to maximize it and optimize it. I don’t take that with a grain of salt. I’m excited. We want to show that tradition proud.”