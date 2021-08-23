Huskers hand out a dozen Blackshirts: 'We want to show that tradition proud'

LINCOLN — It’s game week for Nebraska. And now the defense officially has its Blackshirts.
The team awarded a dozen of the coveted practice jerseys signifying the first-team defense following workouts Monday, with former players distributing them to defenders.
The group of Huskers to receive the jerseys: defensive linemen Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson, Ben Stille and Damion Daniels; linebackers Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, JoJo Domann, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor; and defensive backs Marquel Dismuke, Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams.
Thomas, Henrich and Reimer are first-time Blackshirts.
NU later released a 92-second video detailing the moments.
Athletic Director Trev Alberts handed a pair to new captains Taylor-Britt and Daniels. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander issued the first one to Williams, with loud “Yeahs!” rising up from the huddle. Kenny Wilhite, Chris Kelsay and Jason Peter were other former Blackshirts on hand along with Barrett Ruud, who is the inside linebackers coach.
“It was special, man,” Taylor-Britt said.
Daniels said he would guess Thomas — who notoriously keeps a straight face — was most excited to receive the honor. Daniels was thrilled for his friend who arrived in Lincoln in the same 2017 recruiting class as he did.
“That’s my brother right there,” Daniels said. “We came in together and we’re going to hopefully end this thing out together in the next couple years. It’s a blessing to be able to say that somebody I came in here with got a Blackshirt with me.”
Nebraska awarded 12 Blackshirts last season after its first win, a 30-23 win over Penn State. The team distributed 14 before the 2019 season opener and seven in the days after the 2018 debut before adding more during the fall.
Domann received his first Blackshirt a year ago and recalled Monday that it felt like being accepted into a brotherhood. It’s a standard players must live up to every day.
“Getting a Blackshirt kind of puts things into perspective every time just because it reminds you of the rich history of this place and all the people that came before you and all the people that will come after you,” Domann said. “Really we’re here in this moment and we have to maximize it and optimize it. I don’t take that with a grain of salt. I’m excited. We want to show that tradition proud.”
Starting left guard Ethan Piper said he’s seen and felt the commitment the defenders have shown during the offseason. As a 2019 recruit who came in as a defensive lineman, he used to strive for those Blackshirts. But he said they sure will look good on the guys who earned them.
Coach Scott Frost kept his comments short in the press conference but reminded the team during the in-house video that the defense will be a critical piece for NU’s success in 2021.
“This thing was built on Blackshirts and the Pipeline (offensive line),” Frost said. “This mission that we start Saturday has to be led by Blackshirts and Pipeline.”
