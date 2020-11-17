Huskers hand out Blackshirts, but won't say who got them yet

Nebraska players have their Blackshirts. But defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday he wasn’t ready to name them publicly.
The honorary jerseys — signifying first-team members of the defense — went out after the unit halted Penn State in the red zone on the final two possessions Saturday in NU's 30-23 win.
"We live in a world where the Blackshirts mean more to me than social media. Twitter doesn’t have to know about everything," Chinander said. "… Right now it’s an in-house kind of situation where this tradition just means more to me than having to put everything on social media right now.”
Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is a three-time Blackshirt entering this season, and senior defensive lineman Ben Stille has previously earned the honor twice. Others who earned the jerseys in 2019 were defensive backs Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt, along with linebackers Caleb Tannor, JoJo Domann, Garrett Nelson, Collin Miller and Will Honas.
Nebraska eventually awarded 13 Blackshirts in Frost’s first season as coach in 2018. The 2019 team issued 14 late in fall camp, with former players speaking to the team about what the jersey meant to them. Bootle was among 16 Blackshirts to begin coach Mike Riley’s last season in 2017.
Other quick hits from Tuesday’s post-practice media session:
» Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and tight ends coach Sean Beckton both said Nebraska has faced stiff defensive tests in Ohio State, Northwestern and Penn State. Both agreed, though, that it doesn’t get any easier in the season’s second half.
» The Huskers have been outscored 59-6 in the second half of games this season. Chinander said the disparity is less scheme-related and more about the situation of each contest.
“We’ve got to be dialed in and we have to play complementary football,” Chinander said.
» Whether Illinois starts quarterback Brandon Peters or backup Isaiah Williams, Chinander said the defense will prepare for a QB who is able to both run and pass.
» Lubick said a major benefit of rotating so many receivers onto the field is that it keeps players fresh and competitive. The challenge for each, he said, is to show they can handle the game plan in practice.
» In his first career start, quarterback Luke McCaffrey handled his first full game “unbelievably well,” Luibck said, adding “it looked like he’d been in there for a long time playing football.”
» Beckton said Nebraska’s kickoff coverage Saturday was the best he had seen in his years at Nebraska.
» As coaches begin to shift their full focus to the 2022 recruiting class, Beckton said the staff is evaluating full game films of those scholarship offers because they can’t evaluate players in person amid the pandemic.
» Tight end Austin Allen said it took some adjusting Saturday with Nebraska setting up on the west sideline. He often looked the wrong way for the play signals, he said, but has since gotten used to the new setup.
» Nebraska kicker Connor Culp said his truck was stolen over the weekend and found a couple days later with two flat tires about a mile from where he had left it.
» Culp, a grad transfer, said he hasn’t yet thought about possibly returning in 2021.
Photos: Nebraska hosts Penn State
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.