Huskers hand out Blackshirts, but won't say who got them yet

» Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and tight ends coach Sean Beckton both said Nebraska has faced stiff defensive tests in Ohio State, Northwestern and Penn State. Both agreed, though, that it doesn’t get any easier in the season’s second half.

» The Huskers have been outscored 59-6 in the second half of games this season. Chinander said the disparity is less scheme-related and more about the situation of each contest.

“We’ve got to be dialed in and we have to play complementary football,” Chinander said.

» Whether Illinois starts quarterback Brandon Peters or backup Isaiah Williams, Chinander said the defense will prepare for a QB who is able to both run and pass.

» Lubick said a major benefit of rotating so many receivers onto the field is that it keeps players fresh and competitive. The challenge for each, he said, is to show they can handle the game plan in practice.

» In his first career start, quarterback Luke McCaffrey handled his first full game “unbelievably well,” Luibck said, adding “it looked like he’d been in there for a long time playing football.”

» Beckton said Nebraska’s kickoff coverage Saturday was the best he had seen in his years at Nebraska.