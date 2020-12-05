Huskers hang on for 37-27 victory at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This time Nebraska didn’t let up.
Gifted with an early 14-point lead and ahead by multiple scores most of Saturday afternoon, the Huskers played with short memories on offense and defense en route to a 37-27 victory against Purdue for their first road win of the season.
Nebraska (2-4) overcame nine penalties for 107 yards, a blocked punt that led to a Boilermakers field goal at the end of the first half and an 89-yard touchdown pass to David Bell on a defensive bust.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez shined for a second straight week, completing 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards, running for 45 more and accounting for three scores as NU hit a season-high in points. The Blackshirts, against a pass-happy Purdue attack, finished with nine tackles for loss, including three sacks.
Despite — or perhaps because of — Purdue’s short field goal following a blocked punt at the end of the first half, Nebraska moved with a purpose on offense out of intermission. The Huskers put together 11 penalty-free plays, including eight runs, across 75 yards and seemingly broke open the game when Martinez scored from a yard out for a 34-13 lead.
The defense then held in its own territory for a fourth straight possession, this time forcing another pooch punt by Purdue QB Jack Plummer. Following a three-and-out from the offense, Purdue passed on six straight plays — five to Rondale Moore and Bell — before tight end Payne Durham walked a tightrope down the sideline for a 20-yard score.
Nebraska inserted Luke McCaffrey at quarterback for the first time on its 10th possession after that, with the drive stalling after six plays.
Purdue followed with the big play the Huskers couldn’t afford. Defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke collided trying to make a play on a pass to Bell. He had been relatively bottled up by NU’s veteran secondary much of the afternoon but snagged the ball and broke away for an 89-yard touchdown.
After a 21-point third-quarter advantage shrunk to 34-27, Nebraska turned back to Martinez. An eight-play, 79-yard drive that took 5:12 of game clock lasted considerably longer in real time as the teams combined for five penalties. Three of those, including two holds, were against the Huskers, who nonetheless were bailed out by a Purdue late hit and pass interference and converted a 32-yard field goal to make it a two-score game that held up.
The defense forced a three-and out, with Taylor-Britt’s diving deflection on a deep ball to Bell getting the Blackshirts off the field. After one more stop the Huskers were celebrating their second win of 2020.
The first half was its own wacky adventure. The Huskers’ offense, still a work in progress and playing several walk-ons, managed a key 65-yard touchdown drive midway through the second quarter. NU’s special teams and defense dominated the first quarter, helping the Huskers grab a two-touchdown lead after 15 minutes.
The Blackshirts forced three punts, including one that was blocked by NU receiver Levi Falck and recovered at the Boilermaker 1. Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills, returning after missing nearly three games, punched the ball in for a score, capping a two-second touchdown drive.
Because of a 27-yard punt return from Taylor-Britt and a 15-yard sideline interference penalty on Purdue, NU’s next drive started at the Boilermaker 17. Martinez scored on a 13-yard scramble through the Purdue defense, leaping over multiple PU players into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The Huskers pushed that advantage to 17-0 before Purdue’s offense finally got untracked, moving into NU territory and cashing in with a 45-yard field goal. Thanks to a Martinez-to-Robinson 25-yard pass on third-and-8, Nebraska was able to answer with a Connor Culp 49-yard field goal, the longest by any Husker since Drew Brown in 2016.
