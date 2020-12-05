Huskers hang on for 37-27 victory at Purdue

Nebraska inserted Luke McCaffrey at quarterback for the first time on its 10th possession after that, with the drive stalling after six plays.

Purdue followed with the big play the Huskers couldn’t afford. Defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke collided trying to make a play on a pass to Bell. He had been relatively bottled up by NU’s veteran secondary much of the afternoon but snagged the ball and broke away for an 89-yard touchdown.

After a 21-point third-quarter advantage shrunk to 34-27, Nebraska turned back to Martinez. An eight-play, 79-yard drive that took 5:12 of game clock lasted considerably longer in real time as the teams combined for five penalties. Three of those, including two holds, were against the Huskers, who nonetheless were bailed out by a Purdue late hit and pass interference and converted a 32-yard field goal to make it a two-score game that held up.

The defense forced a three-and out, with Taylor-Britt’s diving deflection on a deep ball to Bell getting the Blackshirts off the field. After one more stop the Huskers were celebrating their second win of 2020.