Huskers have three weeks to fix problems before facing football giants

No, duh? You’re supposed to look good against teams from weaker conferences and smaller divisions. But the numbers suggest that if the Huskers can play one smart game, they can play several.

In 2018, Nebraska totaled at least 77 penalty yards in six consecutive games to start the year. Then they cut it to 43 yards against Minnesota and only eclipsed 45 once in their final six games.

In 2019, the Huskers committed three or more turnovers in four of their first five games. Then they committed zero against Northwestern and one or fewer in four of their final six games — and never more than two.

One good game does not always beget more — Nebraska incurred nine penalties for 107 yards against Purdue one week after incurred four for 40 against Iowa last season. And playing smaller schools hasn’t always provided the boost Nebraska needs — the Huskers racked up three turnovers and eight penalties against South Alabama in 2019.

But after yesterday’s performance, Nebraska could probably use a tuneup. Even two.

“The one thing we’ve never gotten around here is the spark,” coach Scott Frost said. “We need to win a couple close games, string some wins together and get some momentum.”