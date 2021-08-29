Huskers have three weeks to fix problems before facing football giants

LINCOLN — If Nebraska could’ve avoided the untimely penalties. Or the momentum-crippling turnover. Or the special teams foibles, they might’ve beaten Illinois on Saturday.
Or Northwestern last season. Or Colorado two years ago. You get the point.
The mystery surrounding Nebraska football is not the problem or the solution. Problem: The Huskers can’t stop committing crucial mistakes during high-leverage moments. Solution: Stop committing mistakes.
The mystery lies in how.
How do you turn a hungry team into a disciplined one? How do you ensure that your punt returner doesn’t run backward trying to catch a punt destined to land in the end zone? How do you stop your dynamic, dual-threat quarterback from giving the ball away?
“No disrespect,” Adrian Martinez said when asked precisely that Saturday, “but If I had that answer, it wouldn’t have happened today.”
Good news: Martinez and the Huskers have three weeks to find the answers. No disrespect to Fordham or Buffalo, but the Huskers are probably winning both games comfortably. (If not, they’ve got bigger problems.)
Neither win will quell fan concerns or influence the national conversation surrounding Nebraska, but those games could help build good habits. In 2019, Nebraska committed a season-low one penalty against Northern Illinois. The year before, it tied a season-low for penalty yards (35) against Bethune-Cookman.
No, duh? You’re supposed to look good against teams from weaker conferences and smaller divisions. But the numbers suggest that if the Huskers can play one smart game, they can play several.
In 2018, Nebraska totaled at least 77 penalty yards in six consecutive games to start the year. Then they cut it to 43 yards against Minnesota and only eclipsed 45 once in their final six games.
In 2019, the Huskers committed three or more turnovers in four of their first five games. Then they committed zero against Northwestern and one or fewer in four of their final six games — and never more than two.
One good game does not always beget more — Nebraska incurred nine penalties for 107 yards against Purdue one week after incurred four for 40 against Iowa last season. And playing smaller schools hasn’t always provided the boost Nebraska needs — the Huskers racked up three turnovers and eight penalties against South Alabama in 2019.
But after yesterday’s performance, Nebraska could probably use a tuneup. Even two.
“The one thing we’ve never gotten around here is the spark,” coach Scott Frost said. “We need to win a couple close games, string some wins together and get some momentum.”
Frost thought that the Huskers had built that momentum in fall camp. The team that found itself facing two second-and-26s on the same drive during the second half against Illinois looked nothing like the team Frost saw in camp.
Little of what Nebraska did against the Illini matched the rhetoric coming out of camp, either. Special teams still sunk NU. The penalties still erased big plays. And Martinez still turned the ball over and missed open receivers.
Martinez called it “the same story.” Frost, “the same movie.” Pheldarius Payne, who inspired optimism by recording two sacks, opted for “tough scene.”
But one game, no matter how ugly, doesn't define a season. The Huskers were clear on that point, too. Martinez said Nebraska will not be deterred or discouraged by Saturday’s loss. Payne thinks that it will “bounce back and fight.” And Frost, “in my heart,” still believes that this team can have a special season.
“They’re better than they’ve ever been,” Frost said. “We’ve got more talent, more depth — I’ve been saying that. But they need some good things to happen if they’re going to believe.”
Fordham and Buffalo should bring the confidence Frost yearns for. No matter whom you’re playing, winning feels good. Progress can be built upon. Three weeks, they say, is the window required to build a habit.
If Frost’s assessment is correct, if these Huskers can still achieve something special, they must maximize the next three weeks. After Buffalo comes Oklahoma. Then, after a couple of weeks, Michigan. And in November: Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa.
If the Huskers can’t avoid untimely penalties, or momentum-crippling turnovers, or special teams foibles against those teams ... well, you get the point.