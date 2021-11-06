Huskers held tight with Ohio State, but hidden yards made the difference

LINCOLN — Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's loss to Ohio State.
Turnovers
The Huskers, entering Saturday with a minus-3 turnover margin, managed to snag two takeaways while coughing up the ball once to the Buckeyes, who entered with a plus-8 margin. Adrian Martinez’s sole interception came on a tipped pass at the game's end. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy contender at points this season, was intercepted by JoJo Domann in the red zone in the first quarter. Then Stroud tossed a second interception in the fourth quarter to Myles Farmer in the latter’s second start of the season. The second takeaway gave the Huskers new life. Stroud entered the game with three interceptions on the season, the Husker secondary almost doubled that Saturday.
Winner: Nebraska
Penalties
Ohio State, one of the nation’s more penalty-prone teams, didn't draw a flag in the first half. That changed with a flood of yellow after the break, adding up to eight penalties for 65 yards. Nebraska had its most infractions in six weeks, finishing with six for 60 yards. Despite finishing with fewer penalties than the Buckeyes and the presence of some questionable calls, Nebraska underperformed in this category given its status as a top-25 team in fewest penalty yards per game. That's contrary to the Buckeyes, who had the worst average penalty margin (minus-26) in the Big Ten.
Winner: Tie
Field position
Ohio State held a firm advantage in starting field position much of the game before a couple of Husker punts knocked the average down to their 31.6-yard line. Nebraska’s average starting position was its 22.6. It made a difference — Ohio State scored its first touchdown starting a drive from the Nebraska 49-yard line off a shanked punt.
Winner: Ohio State
Final verdict
It never felt like Nebraska was operating out of a position of strength even if it was almost always in the game. That can be partially attributed to field position, though the biggest issue came from the Huskers' missed field goals. Still, NU's ability to minimize its turnovers and force two gave it a chance. That’s more than most could have asked for entering Saturday’s contest with the playoff-contending Buckeyes.