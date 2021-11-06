Huskers held tight with Ohio State, but hidden yards made the difference

LINCOLN — Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's loss to Ohio State.

Turnovers

The Huskers, entering Saturday with a minus-3 turnover margin, managed to snag two takeaways while coughing up the ball once to the Buckeyes, who entered with a plus-8 margin. Adrian Martinez’s sole interception came on a tipped pass at the game's end. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy contender at points this season, was intercepted by JoJo Domann in the red zone in the first quarter. Then Stroud tossed a second interception in the fourth quarter to Myles Farmer in the latter’s second start of the season. The second takeaway gave the Huskers new life. Stroud entered the game with three interceptions on the season, the Husker secondary almost doubled that Saturday.

Winner: Nebraska

Penalties