Huskers hope to have Omar Manning, Luke Reimer available against Wisconsin

Nebraska may get a boost from the return of at least two key players for Saturday’s divisional tilt against Wisconsin.

Junior college transfer Omar Manning didn’t make the trip to Ohio State last weekend for personal and physical reasons, but the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout could debut on Halloween. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday he hopes Manning can help against Wisconsin.

“He has a lot of good skill sets that we want to utilize,” Lubick said. “The key is getting him healthy and confident.”

Confidence, Lubick said, is repping the scheme over and over. In that regard, the receiver is getting close.​

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he expects sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer to return after he was “a little banged up” ahead of the opener. Starting senior inside ‘backers Collin Miller and Will Honas played the vast majority of the snaps but should get more in-game relief with the North Star grad and former walk-on back in the mix.

Other notables from Tuesday’s post-practice interviews: