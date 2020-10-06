Huskers' improvement along D-line starts with strength and conditioning

More notes from Tuesday's interviews with defensive coaches and players:

» Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said sophomore Luke Reimer is likely on scholarship after playing last season as a walk-on. Ruud added that redshirt freshman Nick Henrich could also play a little at outside linebacker if Nebraska needs it.

Senior inside linebacker Collin Miller was bullish on Reimer’s performance.

“He just makes plays, flies around to the ball, always gives maximum effort,” Miller said.

Junior Eteva Mauga-Clements, who arrived from junior college, is still trying to catch up having lost almost all of spring camp.

“There’s nothing like doing it with pads on and full speed,” Ruud said of Mauga-Clements, who did well in online learning lessons.

Ruud said the inside linebacker play in general was “up and down” last season, and the tackling has to get better. Ruud said he thinks it will because they understand where their help and leverage is coming from on the defense. Ruud suggested the success of the Husker defense will depend on the inside linebackers.