Huskers JoJo Domann, Ben Stille to host youth football camp

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how much my parents’ football camp with NFL athletes impacted me,” said Domann, who has played on special teams, in the secondary and at linebacker since his freshman year. “Their camp stemmed from a desire to give back to the Colorado Springs community and to positively impact kids.”

Domann and Stille started planning the event this past month. A big hurdle was uncertainty about new NIL rules, and when they’d go into effect. The vote was set for January before being delayed.

“We weren't exactly sure when it was gonna pass, or if it was going to while we were here,” said Stille. “It's not as long in advance as we would have ideally liked, but we definitely have gotten it organized.”

Once NIL took affect, the two got to work with the help of Domann’s family and others. They got sponsors for the event — including Chick-fil-A, which is providing T-shirts and food — and one business even reached out to them to be involved.

Expectedly, much of the conversation around NIL has been focused on the potential financial gains for individual athletes. However, the camp is an example of how athletes can use the changes to benefit others as well.