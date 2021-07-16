Huskers JoJo Domann, Ben Stille to host youth football camp

Several things fell into place to make Saturday’s event possible for JoJo Domann and Ben Stille.
First, the two Husker defenders decided to come back for a sixth season at NU, a waiver granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic-altered 2020. Then came name, image and likeness reform at the beginning of this month, which is altering the college landscape.
Now, Domann and Stille are taking advantage — by giving back to the community. The two will host a youth football camp in Lincoln, open to boys and girls ages 7 to 14.
Before NIL changes, college players were restricted from leading camps.
“A lot of youth in the state haven't had something like this,” said Stille, a three-year starter on the defensive line. “Now that the NIL rules have changed and we have the ability to do that, I think it's important to give the community the opportunity to attend an event like this.”
Stille and Domann became close after the 2020 season, bonding during a trip to Colorado, Domann's home state. So when the idea came up of hosting a camp, “It just kind of seemed like a natural fit for both of us to put this together,” Stille said.
Camps aren’t new in Domann’s family. His parents have helped run a youth football camp featuring current and former NFL players since 2006. Their involvement played a part in inspiring Domann.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how much my parents’ football camp with NFL athletes impacted me,” said Domann, who has played on special teams, in the secondary and at linebacker since his freshman year. “Their camp stemmed from a desire to give back to the Colorado Springs community and to positively impact kids.”
Domann and Stille started planning the event this past month. A big hurdle was uncertainty about new NIL rules, and when they’d go into effect. The vote was set for January before being delayed.
“We weren't exactly sure when it was gonna pass, or if it was going to while we were here,” said Stille. “It's not as long in advance as we would have ideally liked, but we definitely have gotten it organized.”
Once NIL took affect, the two got to work with the help of Domann’s family and others. They got sponsors for the event — including Chick-fil-A, which is providing T-shirts and food — and one business even reached out to them to be involved.
Expectedly, much of the conversation around NIL has been focused on the potential financial gains for individual athletes. However, the camp is an example of how athletes can use the changes to benefit others as well.
Stille said that it’s important for athletes to use their prominence to make a difference. That's what he did last fall, when he spoke at a Nebraska’s Minority Student Athlete Collective rally about recognizing his privilege.
“As college athletes in Nebraska, you have a platform," he said. "And you won't always necessarily have that platform, and I think it's important to use that platform while you have it. And with the platform comes responsibility.
"It's just your duty or obligation to do good with that platform.”
The camp runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway Sports Complex. Registration is $49 online or $59 upon entrance. Scholarships are available, too, something Stille said was important.
“We opened the camp up to boys and girls, we don't want gender to be a reason kids couldn't attend, we didn't want money to be a reason kids couldn't attend,” the Ashland-Greenwood grad said. “We're just trying to make the event as inclusive as possible and allow everyone to come in and have an enjoyable Saturday.”