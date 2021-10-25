Huskers just need a 'little bit of extra confidence,' Scott Frost says

“It was a good opportunity to unplug and recharge,” defensive end Ben Stille said.

More notes from Monday’s press conference:

» Frost said safety Deontai Williams — who injured his knee against Minnesota — will be back at some point this season, but he doesn’t know when. Myles Farmer slides into the starting role, and Noa Pola-Gates or Marques Buford will get a look at Farmer's old spot if NU chooses to have a three-safety rotation.

» Tight end Thomas Fidone is still “shaking off a little rust” as he returns from a knee injury, Frost said. He and other tight ends will play when they can help NU win, Frost said.

» Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson believes the pass rush is performing better than some may think. NU tends to get a good push early in the game, Robinson said, before teams switch to a three-step pass attack that negates the pass rush, which is why defensive linemen are coached to get their hands up in passing windows.

Purdue is a little different. The Boilermakers throw 44 passes per game, and their three quarterbacks make a habit of holding the ball a long time to make way for deeper crossing routes.