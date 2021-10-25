Huskers just need a 'little bit of extra confidence,' Scott Frost says

LINCOLN — Scott Frost believes Nebraska is physically ready to go on a winning streak. The players have the talent and the team has the depth.
But the Huskers, who face Purdue this weekend, may have one more mental hurdle to clear.
“Human beings are habitual,” Frost said. “When you’re used to winning, I think winning comes a little easier. When you’re not there yet, I think it becomes a little harder — maybe waiting on it to happen instead of making it happen.
"I do think that little bit of extra confidence — just knowing it’s going to happen, rather than hoping — could probably take us the next step. So we’re trying to be as psychological with the guys as we can.
“They believe how good a team they are. It’s a matter of making the play when it matters the most.”
Asked if he’s tempted to push the "mad button" on his team, Frost said one reason NU doesn’t allow reporters into practice is because “we do hit the mad button sometimes” — including last Wednesday when Nebraska went through a situational practice.
“We did a lot of really good things and we did a couple of dumb things and I wasn’t happy about it,” Frost said. “So there’s a time and a place for that.”
Frost and Husker players agreed that the team had more energy Monday coming back from a bye week.
“It was a good opportunity to unplug and recharge,” defensive end Ben Stille said.
More notes from Monday’s press conference:
» Frost said safety Deontai Williams — who injured his knee against Minnesota — will be back at some point this season, but he doesn’t know when. Myles Farmer slides into the starting role, and Noa Pola-Gates or Marques Buford will get a look at Farmer's old spot if NU chooses to have a three-safety rotation.
» Tight end Thomas Fidone is still “shaking off a little rust” as he returns from a knee injury, Frost said. He and other tight ends will play when they can help NU win, Frost said.
» Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson believes the pass rush is performing better than some may think. NU tends to get a good push early in the game, Robinson said, before teams switch to a three-step pass attack that negates the pass rush, which is why defensive linemen are coached to get their hands up in passing windows.
Purdue is a little different. The Boilermakers throw 44 passes per game, and their three quarterbacks make a habit of holding the ball a long time to make way for deeper crossing routes.
“They’re a big pass-heavy team,” Robinson said. “I don’t think they have an identity in the run game. … The pass game is going to be the key focus for us this week. We can’t overlook their run game at all — we’ve got to stick to our bread and butter — but I think we know we can handle their run game.”
» Ian Boerkircher, a UNK transfer and Aurora grad, ascended to the No. 2 right tackle spot. Starting left tackle Turner Corcoran said his close friend has come a long way in a short time.
“He’s come to me once or twice a week — ‘What can I be doing? What should I be doing?’ — and I’ll tell him what he needs to do,” Corcoran said. “He’s been working his butt off. I’m so proud of this guy. He’s come a long ways, he’s one of my best friends here.”
Boerkircher is smart, athletic for a walk-on and can move from right tackle to left tackle.
» Frost said NU’s “basic stuff” in the red zone has to be executed better. The nine-overtime game between Penn State and Illinois proved there are few magic plays inside the 5-yard line, Frost said, since those teams failed repeatedly on two-point conversions. Frost joked he had anxiety watching it.
