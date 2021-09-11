Huskers keep Buffalo out of end zone in 25-point victory

LINCOLN — The sigh of relief came later than necessary. But arrive it did as the defense and quarterback Adrian Martinez did the heavy lifting in a 28-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.
The Nebraska quarterback rolled up 354 yards of total offense — including a pair of 68-yard scoring strikes to Samori Touré — and Luke Reimer’s tip-drill interception set up another touchdown as the Huskers overcame erratic efforts on offense and special teams to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Old mistakes cost Nebraska from cruising after halftime. Connor Culp missed three field-goal attempts from 32, 42 and 34 yards. Penalties wiped out two touchdown throws that eventually became punts.
Nebraska’s fourth-year starting quarterback bailed out the offense with two explosive second-quarter plays in an otherwise grind of a first half. He shook off pressure and broke loose for a 71-yard scramble that set up the first Husker touchdown, then found Touré over the middle for their first deep scoring connection before intermission.
But the nervous energy from the 377th consecutive sellout crowd was palpable into the third quarter as Buffalo canned a 45-yard field goal to draw within 14-3. The hosts punted twice after that.
The murmurs turned to roars on the first play of the fourth quarter. With the Bulls facing a first down at their own 16-yard line, Reimer — a former walk-on out of Lincoln North Star — snagged his first pick on a deflection and bulldozed his way to the 1. Gabe Ervin crossed the goal line on the next play with defensive lineman Deontre Thomas paving the way at fullback to all but ice the game at 21-3.
Ervin, a true freshman, finished with 56 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on a team-high 10 carries. Sevion Morrison (eight carries for 24 yards), Markese Stepp (nine for 17) and Rahmir Johnson (four for 9) also saw action.
Nebraska played most of the game without No. 1 tight end Austin Allen. The fifth-year junior left the field with an apparent head injury after reeling in an 8-yard catch on the Huskers’ fourth play from scrimmage. Already without No. 2 tight end Travis Vokolek, NU deployed a combination of Chris Hickman and walk-ons Chancellor Brewington and Nate Boerkircher the rest of the way.
A litany of other Huskers left the game, with some eventually returning. That included cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt — who also shared punt returning duty with Touré — outside linebacker Caleb Tannor and right guard Matt Sichterman, among others. NU was already without receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning along with Vokolek and defensive lineman Casey Rogers.
Neither side lit up the scoreboard early with on-field temperatures in the triple digits under a scorching September sun. NU outgained its Mid-American Conference counterpart 516-359 as the teams eventually combined for 11 punts, two turnovers on downs and six missed field goals.
Lengthy initial drives by each team chewed up more than 11 minutes of the first quarter. Buffalo went 11 plays in 6:12, but stalled and punted following holding and false start penalties. Nebraska strung together 11 straight plays — converting a pair of third downs — and reached the Buffalo 14-yard line before Culp misfired on a 32-yard field goal.
The defensive struggle was just getting started. Buffalo went three and out. Then Nebraska ran on its first eight snaps and appeared to break through when Martinez hit Touré for a 26-yard touchdown down the left sideline — but a Wyatt Liewer offensive pass interference call wiped out the score and forced an NU punt as red balloons dotted the blue sky.
A holding call on right tackle Bryce Benhart brought back a 44-yard touchdown pass to Zavier Betts two possessions later.
Multiple standout individual defensive efforts helped end Buffalo drives in the second frame. Defensive lineman Damion Daniels broke through the line for a tackle for loss on a third-and-3 near midfield. After Martinez’s long run set up the game’s first score, Buffalo went for a fourth-and-3 from its own 44 but Reimer stopped the Bulls rusher short on a short swing pass.
The hosts doubled their lead late in the second quarter. On first-and-10 from the NU 32, Martinez hit Touré from the slot and he outran everyone down the sideline. Nebraska began the drive at its own 20 after an 81-yard punt from Buffalo QB Kyle Vantrease.
Culp missed a 42-yard field goal out of intermission and Buffalo’s Alex McNulty followed with a 45-yarder on a drive stalled by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to bring the visitors within 14-3.
The teams traded punts from there before Daniel Cerni landed the best punt of his brief NU career with a 39-yarder that bounced straight up and was downed at the Buffalo 2. Reimer’s clinching interception came four plays later.
Nebraska appeared on track for a no-turnover game itself until midway through the fourth quarter, when a teammate bumped into Taylor-Britt on a punt return and Buffalo recovered the loose ball. Still, the possession ended in a missed long field goal attempt and Martinez connected with Touré for their second 68-yard scoring connection to push the advantage to 28-3.
