Huskers keep Buffalo out of end zone in 25-point victory

LINCOLN — The sigh of relief came later than necessary. But arrive it did as the defense and quarterback Adrian Martinez did the heavy lifting in a 28-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

The Nebraska quarterback rolled up 354 yards of total offense — including a pair of 68-yard scoring strikes to Samori Touré — and Luke Reimer’s tip-drill interception set up another touchdown as the Huskers overcame erratic efforts on offense and special teams to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Old mistakes cost Nebraska from cruising after halftime. Connor Culp missed three field-goal attempts from 32, 42 and 34 yards. Penalties wiped out two touchdown throws that eventually became punts.

Nebraska’s fourth-year starting quarterback bailed out the offense with two explosive second-quarter plays in an otherwise grind of a first half. He shook off pressure and broke loose for a 71-yard scramble that set up the first Husker touchdown, then found Touré over the middle for their first deep scoring connection before intermission.

But the nervous energy from the 377th consecutive sellout crowd was palpable into the third quarter as Buffalo canned a 45-yard field goal to draw within 14-3. The hosts punted twice after that.