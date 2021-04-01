Huskers land commit from Orlando wide receiver Victor Jones

LINCOLN — Orlando Olympia High School receiver Victor Jones felt a connection to Nebraska coach Scott Frost before the Husker head coach ever left Central Florida. Frost had his eye on Jones, then a freshman, while at Central Florida.
As it turns out, Frost kept up the relationship. Jones did, too. And NU landed its second commit for the 2022 class on Thursday when Jones, a 6-foot-2, 193-pounder, picked the Huskers over a host of offers.
“Yeah, I like the coaching staff, everybody who’s got control of what’s going on in the program, the atmosphere, the fans, and when I watch the games, I like the brotherhood I see,” said Jones, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals. “Nebraska’s just an overall fit for me. I could see myself playing there, for those coaches. They gave me my first scholarship offer.”
And, for the last year, Frost, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and tight ends coach Sean Beckton — who has deep Orlando recruiting ties from his days at UCF — have done countless Zoom calls and contacted Jones daily. NU, Jones said, is a big fan of his speed — he recently ran a 22-second 200 meters and a 10.9-second 100 meters — and his skillset as a receiver and returner. Jones returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last season for Olympia to go with his 36 catches for 663 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He wants me to be one of those vertical guys who goes down the field and gets the ball,” Jones said. And he wants me on kickoff and punt returns, because I’m a specialist, too. He wants to put me everywhere on the field. Nebraska’s been on me a lot — more than any other school.”
Jones had a strong offer list, including Maryland, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Cincinnati. Locally, UCF pressed for his commit, as well. NU won out in part because of Jones’ interest in business and marketing; he wants to start a clothing brand, and Nebraska has laid out a plan for Name, Image and Likeness that fits his larger goals.
He becomes the second commit for the 2022 class, joining Columbus inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann. Jones’ size also fits the recent size profile of Husker receivers who have joined the program. All three 2021 signees were at least 6-3.
Hello 👋 #cornhuskernation @NEB_Recruiting @NebraskaFB @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @CoachLubick @CoachBeckton @OHSSportsTeams @CoachGabe34 🔴⚪️⚫️🌽#Committed pic.twitter.com/mXjW4agZ11— Victor Jones Jr (@VictorJonesJr1) April 1, 2021
