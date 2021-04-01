Huskers land commit from Orlando wide receiver Victor Jones

LINCOLN — Orlando Olympia High School receiver Victor Jones felt a connection to Nebraska coach Scott Frost before the Husker head coach ever left Central Florida. Frost had his eye on Jones, then a freshman, while at Central Florida.

As it turns out, Frost kept up the relationship. Jones did, too. And NU landed its second commit for the 2022 class on Thursday when Jones, a 6-foot-2, 193-pounder, picked the Huskers over a host of offers.

“Yeah, I like the coaching staff, everybody who’s got control of what’s going on in the program, the atmosphere, the fans, and when I watch the games, I like the brotherhood I see,” said Jones, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals. “Nebraska’s just an overall fit for me. I could see myself playing there, for those coaches. They gave me my first scholarship offer.”

And, for the last year, Frost, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and tight ends coach Sean Beckton — who has deep Orlando recruiting ties from his days at UCF — have done countless Zoom calls and contacted Jones daily. NU, Jones said, is a big fan of his speed — he recently ran a 22-second 200 meters and a 10.9-second 100 meters — and his skillset as a receiver and returner. Jones returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last season for Olympia to go with his 36 catches for 663 yards and eight touchdowns.

