Huskers land junior college DB Javier Morton

Javier Morton could have left football behind years ago. It probably would have been the easier decision.
Instead the defensive back from Georgia doubled down on the grind. He hung tough when academics and health forced him to back off his commitment to Alabama in the 2020 class and again when injuries kept him away from the sport that year. He stayed strong through a junior-college season at Garden City (Kan.) C.C. and a slow start to his recruiting process.
Morton on Tuesday announced the best part of his story so far — the bounceback — as he pledged to Nebraska. His work in the classroom allowed him to be a midyear addition, drawing the interest of the Huskers and others for the former three-star prospect. He will join the team Wednesday.
“I just can’t wait to get on campus,” Morton told The World-Herald. “It’s a long, long, long journey for me. Anybody who knows me ... anybody who follows me throughout my journey knows how long this has been. To tell you the truth, a lot of people thought that I was done. It’s kind of a big thing for me. It’s not even kind of — this is the biggest moment right now for me.”
Fresh off an official visit weekend in Lincoln, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback becomes the third juco member of the 2022 class along with safety DeShon Singleton of Hutchinson C.C. and running back Anthony Grant of New Mexico Military Institute. He’s the 26th Big Red addition overall during a frenzied offseason including 10 transfers and 13 high-school signees.
The Huskers have been resetting at defensive back since losing three starters to graduation or the NFL draft — safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt — and two reserves to the transfer portal. Morton is the sixth addition, joining Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, Singleton and 2022 high school signees Jaeden Gould, Jalil Martin and Malcolm Hartzog.
Other corners in the mix this spring include 2021 starter Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, Marques Buford, Tamon Lynum and Tyreke Johnson. Other scholarship safeties on the roster are Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates, Isaac Gifford and Koby Bretz.
Morton didn’t appear on track to be included until recently. He took an official visit to UTEP earlier in the month but changed course when Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher reached out Jan. 10 with a scholarship offer. A campus tour with his parents made up their minds. It helped that the family already knew Fisher, who recruited Morton out of Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Said Morton: “They got on me and made it happen.”
The DB — who has three years of eligibility remaining — describes himself as an “instant impact” and “engine player” who can be a utility playmaker across the back of the defense. He was productive at Garden City as a freshman, recording 20 tackles and two pass breakups in nine games.
He also has athletic genes: His grandfather played briefly with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and an uncle spent a little time with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. But Morton’s process was longer than that of many elite athletes, extended by the learning curve of a young man who still needed to figure himself out.
Now Morton believes that he has. He’s ready to prove it on and off the field as a Husker.
“I’ve never been a kid that quit at anything — my parents didn’t raise me like that,” Morton said. “With everything I had going on, I still felt at the end of the day that my story is my drive.”
Remember, nobody never believed in us. When they see us now, they can’t believe it’s us 💯 NEVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF! #COMMITTED #GBR @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/mgSXwPMqBr— J² (@Hunchezzz) January 18, 2022
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH