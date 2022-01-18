Huskers land junior college DB Javier Morton

Javier Morton could have left football behind years ago. It probably would have been the easier decision.

Instead the defensive back from Georgia doubled down on the grind. He hung tough when academics and health forced him to back off his commitment to Alabama in the 2020 class and again when injuries kept him away from the sport that year. He stayed strong through a junior-college season at Garden City (Kan.) C.C. and a slow start to his recruiting process.

Morton on Tuesday announced the best part of his story so far — the bounceback — as he pledged to Nebraska. His work in the classroom allowed him to be a midyear addition, drawing the interest of the Huskers and others for the former three-star prospect. He will join the team Wednesday.

“I just can’t wait to get on campus,” Morton told The World-Herald. “It’s a long, long, long journey for me. Anybody who knows me ... anybody who follows me throughout my journey knows how long this has been. To tell you the truth, a lot of people thought that I was done. It’s kind of a big thing for me. It’s not even kind of — this is the biggest moment right now for me.”