Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson
FOOTBALL

Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson

Deondre Jackson, a running back transferring from Texas A&M, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday.

Jackson spent two seasons at A&M but played sparingly. He had three career rushing attempts for 13 yards.

He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining since he qualified for a redshirt in 2021 by only appearing in four games. The 2020 pandemic season did not count against his eligibility.

Jackson was a three-star prospect in the 2020 class coming out of Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He was ranked as the nation's No. 56 running back in his class.

He's the second new running back the Huskers have added this offseason, after Emmett Johnson signed in the 2022 recruiting class. Nebraska is poised to return four scholarship backs from the 2021 team — Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant, Markese Stepp and Gabe Ervin — though further attrition is always possible.

Nebraska currently does not have a running backs coach since Ryan Held was fired in mid-November.

» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

