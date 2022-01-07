Huskers land Texas QB Casey Thompson from transfer portal

Nebraska has found its veteran quarterback in the transfer portal after searching for more than a month.

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson announced Friday on his Instagram that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Thompson was once a four-star prospect who committed to then-coach Tom Herman in the Longhorns’ 2018 class.

He chose the Huskers over reported finalists Auburn, Oklahoma, Missouri and Indiana.

With NU’s academic semester set to begin Jan. 18, Thompson will be enrolled in classes and ready to compete for the starting job this spring. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder will join three underclassmen who have one combined college start — Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman Richard Torres — as they all begin to work under new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple.

Another scholarship QB could soon be in the mix as well. Former Florida State reserve Chubba Purdy is set to visit Nebraska Jan. 14 and has four years of remaining eligibility.

Thompson visited Nebraska on Wednesday during an NCAA recruiting dead period, meaning he wasn’t able to interact with coaches in person or take a facilities tour.