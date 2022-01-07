Huskers land Texas QB Casey Thompson from transfer portal

Nebraska has found its veteran quarterback in the transfer portal after searching for more than a month.
Former Texas QB Casey Thompson announced Friday on his Instagram that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Thompson was once a four-star prospect who committed to then-coach Tom Herman in the Longhorns’ 2018 class.
He chose the Huskers over reported finalists Auburn, Oklahoma, Missouri and Indiana.
With NU’s academic semester set to begin Jan. 18, Thompson will be enrolled in classes and ready to compete for the starting job this spring. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder will join three underclassmen who have one combined college start — Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman Richard Torres — as they all begin to work under new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple.
Another scholarship QB could soon be in the mix as well. Former Florida State reserve Chubba Purdy is set to visit Nebraska Jan. 14 and has four years of remaining eligibility.
Thompson visited Nebraska on Wednesday during an NCAA recruiting dead period, meaning he wasn’t able to interact with coaches in person or take a facilities tour.
The 23-year-old Thompson started 10 games for Texas last fall in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season. He supplanted starter Hudson Card in the third game and finished the season with 2,113 passing yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He completed 63.2% of his passes (165 of 261) and ran 55 times for 157 yards and four scores. He also played the last half of the season with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand.
He's the son of Charles Thompson, the former Oklahoma quarterback in the late 1980s who beat one of Nebraska’s best teams in 1987.
The younger Thompson spent three years as the backup to Sam Ehlinger before getting his first extended opportunity in the Alamo Bowl last year. In relief of an injured Ehlinger, he completed 8 of 10 attempts for 170 yards and four TDs in a 55-23 route of Colorado.
The QB has appeared in 19 games overall and completed passes at better than a 63% rate with 30 touchdowns and nine picks. He entered the transfer portal Dec. 17 after Texas added Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and Sarkisian told reporters he would reopen the position battle following a 5-7 season.
“You gotta perservere,” Charles Thompson said in an October interview with ESPN’s "College GameDay." “It’s a deal we call being 'Thompson Strong.' It’s not always going to be handed to you. I think that’s the approach he’s taken the three years he’s been at the University of Texas.”
Casey Thompson has often said he was groomed to become a quarterback. He began playing the position in fifth grade and grew up training in drills with his father and brother, Kendal, who was also a QB at both Oklahoma and Utah. Recruiters consistently give his mechanics and technique high grades.
“I was developed better than most kids at a young age,” Thompson said when he committed to Texas in 2017. “Ten years later, I’m a little ahead of most because I’ve been doing all these same drills my whole life.”
Oklahoma seemed a logical landing spot for Thompson, but on the day starter Caleb Williams said he was leaving, the Sooners flipped former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel from UCLA.
Other dominos fell in recent days with Thompson’s other suitors as well. Indiana added Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak, and Auburn landed Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada on Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday reported Mizzou was not actively recruiting Thompson.
NU already lost a quarterback to the portal in Adrian Martinez, who chose to play his final year at Kansas State.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH