Huskers land walk-on commit from two-way star Grant Lohr

LINCOLN — The best player on one of the best teams in the state of Oklahoma, Grant Lohr, committed to walk-on Tuesday night to the Nebraska football program.

Grant is also the son of former Husker defensive lineman Jason Lohr, who played in 45 career games and had 92 career tackles over six seasons (1998-2003) at NU.

But Grant is a top player in his own right, leading Jenks (Oklahoma) to a state title as a running back on offense and a safety on defense. Lohr rushed for 1,355 yards and 22 touchdowns on offense and had 90 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Jenks won its 17th state title in school history in December.

Nebraska has now surpassed the 20-player mark for 2021 walk-ons, and Lohr becomes the latest "son of a Husker" to walk on at NU, joining Derek Branch (Troy Branch), Matthew Schuster (Brian Schuster), Michael Booker, Jr. (Michael Booker, Sr.), and Sam Hoskinson (Matt Hoskinson). They join NU scholarship recruit Heinrich Haarberg (Rod Haarberg) in being sons of former Huskers.

