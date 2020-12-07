Huskers learned their lesson from Illinois. This time they plan to keep momentum going

The plane ride home from Purdue was the Huskers' most enjoyable trip of the year — and it had nothing to do with the in-flight snack options.
The celebration was on once Nebraska took a final knee in a 37-27 road win Saturday afternoon. The team earned it in all three phases, producing rare grins in a strange, solemn pandemic season. The victory was positive reinforcement, a jolly reminder of what players and coaches had long been working toward.
“Last week was one of the happier games we’ve had,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said Monday. “One of the happier moments, best feelings I've had in the locker room.”
The Huskers (2-4) had been in this place three weeks earlier. Coming off a thrilling win over Penn State highlighted by a pair of late defensive stands, the momentum disappeared quickly in their worst performance of the year in a blowout home loss to Illinois.
Players agreed Monday their response to win No. 2 was already much different from win No. 1 — and it had to be. They traded their relief and swagger from last month for humility. Instead of letting up on their daily process, they doubled down.
It’s maturity, said senior captain and right guard Matt Farniok. Based on the last two days of workouts — with a focus on details, from physical treatment to film study — he considers it a lesson learned. Nebraska players have plenty of experience moving on from a loss, but much less after a win.
The team is 3-7 following a win under Scott Frost, with one of those against an overmatched FCS foe in 2018. It hasn’t won consecutive games since Northern Illinois and Illinois in September 2019. It hasn’t taken two Big Ten games in a row since Illinois and Michigan State two years ago.
“When you win, all it is is you get a day of happiness, but you have to go right back to work because you aren't given a win,” Farniok said. “You have to earn it every day leading up to the game and you can't slack off because as soon as you slack off, you've now fallen behind a day and you can't make that day back up. It's got to be a constant fight and a constant strive to be better.”
Once again the opponent was a secondary topic Monday as Nebraska continues to work at its own culture and habits. Senior running back Dedrick Mills said the team can’t get a “hot head,” because the season isn’t over — the Huskers could still have three games ahead if they make a bowl. If there’s one thing football during a pandemic has made clear, it’s who loves the grind.
“It was different (after Penn State),” Mills said. “But now, after this win, everybody is still humble. Everybody is ready to go play Minnesota this week. We are ready to go cap off what we did this past weekend and come back this weekend to do the same thing.”
Mills said “mental preparedness” will be paramount. And there are other distractions that could derail Nebraska in its quest for a rare win streak. Minnesota — recovering from back-to-back cancellations amid a COVID-19 outbreak — is still no guarantee to be ready for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium, though early indications are promising. There will be emotions for what could be the final home game for the senior class.
Multiple players said their drive is a gut feeling, a hunger to keep playing deep into December even as many programs nationally appear content to call it a year. Stille said that comes from the coaches and team leaders. Nebraska, for example, could still record its first winning season since 2016.
“I think we've got guys that care about each other more," Frost said. "They still feel like they're having fun playing and have something to prove .”
Minnesota is a motivator too, players said. The Gophers’ 34-7 flex last year was Nebraska’s worst outing beyond Ohio State and began a stretch of five losses in six games to end the season. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle recalled a locker room full of “broken hearts” afterward. The same opponent could have the opposite effect on Nebraska’s season now.
But Mills said there’s also a big-picture view. If the Huskers are ever to return to national prominence, players know it starts with the small stuff that eventually turns into positive results and consistent winning.
That’s why NU isn’t ready for 2020 to end, as shortened and forgettable as it has often been.
“Everybody knows Nebraska used to be one of the hardest teams to beat in America,” Mills said. “Now, we're trying to get it back to that program. Everybody is just hungry and humble to become a Big Ten champion team and also a national champion. We are just working hard trying to prove everybody wrong. These past few weeks we've been coming, just going strong.”
