Huskers learned their lesson from Illinois. This time they plan to keep momentum going

The team is 3-7 following a win under Scott Frost, with one of those against an overmatched FCS foe in 2018. It hasn’t won consecutive games since Northern Illinois and Illinois in September 2019. It hasn’t taken two Big Ten games in a row since Illinois and Michigan State two years ago.

“When you win, all it is is you get a day of happiness, but you have to go right back to work because you aren't given a win,” Farniok said. “You have to earn it every day leading up to the game and you can't slack off because as soon as you slack off, you've now fallen behind a day and you can't make that day back up. It's got to be a constant fight and a constant strive to be better.”

Once again the opponent was a secondary topic Monday as Nebraska continues to work at its own culture and habits. Senior running back Dedrick Mills said the team can’t get a “hot head,” because the season isn’t over — the Huskers could still have three games ahead if they make a bowl. If there’s one thing football during a pandemic has made clear, it’s who loves the grind.

“It was different (after Penn State),” Mills said. “But now, after this win, everybody is still humble. Everybody is ready to go play Minnesota this week. We are ready to go cap off what we did this past weekend and come back this weekend to do the same thing.”