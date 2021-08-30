Huskers 'locked in' at Monday's practice to correct Saturday's mistakes

Since Wyatt Liewer arrived at Nebraska in 2018, the Huskers have always played music at practice.

But when Nebraska cracked helmets Monday, the sound echoed. Instead of simulating crowd noise, NU coaches decided it was more important for players to hear their instruction. Loud and clear.

“We cut off the music today so we had to bring our own energy,” Liewer said. “Guys were hooting and hollering and picking each other up, (paying attention). We were just really focused today.”

Quinton Newsome thought the Huskers were focused before Saturday’s 30-22 loss to Illinois. So did Myles Farmer, Scott Frost and everybody else wearing red and white in Champaign.

Then the Huskers fumbled, drew flags and gifted a safety. Perceptions changed. The coaches tried a new approach.

The message players interpreted?

“You have to be locked in,” Farmer said. “It was a practice to correct mistakes from Saturday. I believe we did that.”

» Frost called the plays Saturday, but about half of his playbook was scrapped when Illinois came out in an even front, Frost said.