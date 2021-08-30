Huskers 'locked in' at Monday's practice to correct Saturday's mistakes

Since Wyatt Liewer arrived at Nebraska in 2018, the Huskers have always played music at practice.
But when Nebraska cracked helmets Monday, the sound echoed. Instead of simulating crowd noise, NU coaches decided it was more important for players to hear their instruction. Loud and clear.
“We cut off the music today so we had to bring our own energy,” Liewer said. “Guys were hooting and hollering and picking each other up, (paying attention). We were just really focused today.”
Quinton Newsome thought the Huskers were focused before Saturday’s 30-22 loss to Illinois. So did Myles Farmer, Scott Frost and everybody else wearing red and white in Champaign.
Then the Huskers fumbled, drew flags and gifted a safety. Perceptions changed. The coaches tried a new approach.
The message players interpreted?
“You have to be locked in,” Farmer said. “It was a practice to correct mistakes from Saturday. I believe we did that.”
» Frost called the plays Saturday, but about half of his playbook was scrapped when Illinois came out in an even front, Frost said.
Frost assumed the Illini would play an odd front because that’s what Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters did at Missouri. And that’s what Illinois played during its spring game.
The Huskers were confident enough in their hypothesis that Frost said Nebraska spent limited time practicing for contingencies. On Saturday, the Illinois defense tested Nebraska’s backup plan.
The Huskers failed.
“We just didn’t have that many reps,” Frost said. “That had a little bit to do with it. But we’ve got to be better.”
Nebraska expected odd fronts. Illinois played even. But that alone doesn’t explain the five sacks Adrian Martinez took on Saturday.
» Frost said he’s watched the offensive film five times since Saturday. He didn’t grade the offensive line on every play, but he watched it enough to have an opinion.
“I didn’t think we protected well enough,” Frost said.
» Quarterback Adrian Martinez understands fans’ frustrations. Saturday’s loss frustrated him too. But “stick with us,” Martinez said when asked Monday what he’d say to the fans. “We’re going to play our tails off every week. We sincerely hope you enjoy watching it.”
» Illinois challenged Newsome, a cornerback, to stop the run during his first career start. Farmer, a safety, said the Illini ran at Newsome on multiple occasions Saturday. Newsome responded with a career-high five tackles.
“He was hitting,” Farmer said. “That’s what I wanted to see. I was proud of him.”
» What did Martinez make of the music-free Nebraska practice?
“I didn’t really put too much stock in it,” Martinez said. “(I) had a lot of other things to worry about. Music or no music, we’re out there to get better.”