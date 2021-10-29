Huskers look for improvement in the game of inches against Purdue

LINCOLN — The yards look great. Nebraska gains 129 more per game than its opponents this season, which is better than all but three Big Ten teams.
That's not the problem for the 3-5 Huskers though. Points are. Inches that produce points are.
While Scott Frost didn’t quite channel Al Pacino’s speech from “Any Given Sunday” — “We claw with our fingernails for that inch!” — he did mention the word. And he put his team through an intense bye week practice designed to accentuate Nebraska’s need to deliver in high-leverage moments.
“I put them in a lot of situations (that week) simulating the game, just to try to help them experience that a little more,” Frost said. “Not that we haven’t done that before, but we just continue to try and put them into competitive situations. This one matters, can we count on you when it counts? We did a lot of really good things. We did a couple dumb things. I wasn’t happy about it.”
So Frost hit the mad button. He doesn’t do it often — his sideline demeanor tends to remain calm, sometimes disbelieving, even in the most baffling moments. Frost believes in that approach because it trickles down to his players. A calm, confident coaching staff leads to calm, confident players.
But that Wednesday was different. Rare. An attention-grabber. The urgency is warranted as Nebraska enters a ferocious four-game stretch to end the season — starting Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Purdue.
“The urgency can’t stop and it won’t stop,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “It’s a huge game for us.”
They all seem to be, but “huge” definitely applies to Saturday.
NU had an extra week to prepare for a Boilermaker team coming off back-to-back physical contests against Iowa and Wisconsin. The three opponents after Purdue — Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa — have beaten Nebraska without fail since 2012, 2012 and 2015.
Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts said on his monthly radio show that NU’s sellout streak will survive, but a loss to the 4-3 Boilermakers may render Memorial Stadium a sparsely attended hotel in early November.
So yes, a lot’s on Saturday. And a lot goes into how Nebraska has only won three out of eight, despite looking like the better team in parts of every game it plays.
» Slow starts. In every game but one — the 56-7 rout of Northwestern — Nebraska has treated the first quarter like an offensive dress rehearsal for the final 45 minutes of the game.
» Three big issues on offense.
“The wrong stuff already kind of jumps out at you,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “We’ve got to be more consistent in the red zone, we’ve got to protect better and we’ve got to run the ball more consistently on first down. That stuff we already know.”
Inches become particularly important in the red zone, and in the losses to Minnesota and Illinois, they became the difference between key touchdowns and defeats. Frost has said Nebraska can’t rely on fancy play-calling or deception inside the 20-yard line.
“Our basic stuff has to be a little better so we get more yards on just our basic stuff," Frost said, "which just means we need to block a little better, run a little better."
» Self-discipline on both sides of the ball. Whether it’s the offensive line committing false starts at the wrong time — like just before a third-and-medium at Minnesota — or the defense getting impatient and tackling sloppy as a result. Nebraska, young in many spots, still tends to make youthful errors.
Defensive tackle Ty Robinson recalled an example: "In the Minnesota game, I hit the tackle and I peeked in my gap, and I saw a running back go away, and I peeked in the other gap and he ran right in my primary gap for a first down and more.” Had Robinson stayed in his gap, the cutback may not have been there.
» The thin line between having merely experienced a clutch scenario and succeeding repeatedly.
Martinez compared a game to a series of dominoes where “every play matters” and each one leads into the next. Nebraska’s early-game struggles make for fraught fourth quarters that may not be so hectic if NU had started better.
But lots of teams play in one-score games and do better than NU’s 5-17 record under Frost. Which is why Frost — whose team is a seven-point favorite against the Boilermakers — is attempting to emphasize the moments in close games that determine the difference between winning and losing. The difference between Nebraska’s postseason bowl hopes living or dying.
Purdue brings its own challenges — a sophisticated passing game and a pass defense as good as any in the nation. But for multiple seasons Nebraska’s biggest opponent has been itself.
“Human beings are habitual,” Frost said. “When you are used to winning, I think winning becomes a little easier. When you aren’t there yet, I think it’s a little harder and maybe you are waiting on it to happen instead of making it happen. I do think that little bit of extra confidence of knowing it’s going to happen, rather than hoping, could probably take us to the next step.
“We are trying to be as psychological with the guys as we can, but they believe how good of a team they are. It’s just a matter of making the play when it counts and when it matters the most.”
