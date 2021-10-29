Huskers look for improvement in the game of inches against Purdue

“The wrong stuff already kind of jumps out at you,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “We’ve got to be more consistent in the red zone, we’ve got to protect better and we’ve got to run the ball more consistently on first down. That stuff we already know.”

Inches become particularly important in the red zone, and in the losses to Minnesota and Illinois, they became the difference between key touchdowns and defeats. Frost has said Nebraska can’t rely on fancy play-calling or deception inside the 20-yard line.

“Our basic stuff has to be a little better so we get more yards on just our basic stuff," Frost said, "which just means we need to block a little better, run a little better."

» Self-discipline on both sides of the ball. Whether it’s the offensive line committing false starts at the wrong time — like just before a third-and-medium at Minnesota — or the defense getting impatient and tackling sloppy as a result. Nebraska, young in many spots, still tends to make youthful errors.

Defensive tackle Ty Robinson recalled an example: "In the Minnesota game, I hit the tackle and I peeked in my gap, and I saw a running back go away, and I peeked in the other gap and he ran right in my primary gap for a first down and more.” Had Robinson stayed in his gap, the cutback may not have been there.