Huskers lose sixth straight to Iowa to fall to 1-4 this season

IOWA CITY — This time an Iowa kicker missed in the clutch. But Nebraska fumbled away its final opportunity and still lost another game to the Hawkeyes in painful, what-if fashion.
Keith Duncan’s 51-yard boot clanged off the crossbar in the final moments, setting up the Huskers for a potential cathartic victory if they could travel 68 yards in the last 2:02. But defensive end Chauncey Golston jarred the ball loose from NU quarterback Adrian Martinez and the No. 24 Hawkeyes recovered to seal a 26-20 triumph and the Heroes Trophy for a sixth straight time.
The Nebraska defense limited Iowa to a meager 129 rushing yards on 45 carries (2.9 average) and held Iowa QB Spencer Petras to 18-of-30 passing for 193 yards. But four Keith Duncan field goals and a pair of crippling second-half turnovers pushed the Huskers to their fourth loss in five games of the pandemic-shortened season.
A quarterback rotation was the story for Nebraska, which started Adrian Martinez and mixed in Luke McCaffrey on a handful of drives. Both played on the penultimate drive, which resulted in a punt. McCaffrey ran five times for 42 yards in the game, and Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes for 174. Wan’Dale Robinson collected 42 yards on the ground and made nine more catches for 75 in his most well-rounded performance this season.
Amid the quarterback drama and the hideous snaps of Nebraska’s offense on Black Friday, it was the Huskers defense that kept NU competitive for most of the first half. Then Martinez and the offense came alive for a touchdown drive right before halftime.
The Blackshirts kept Iowa’s run game firmly in check — 35 yards on 17 carries in the first half — and intercepted Petras once. The Hawkeyes had no run longer than 13 yards, and Petras was sacked for an eight-yard loss by defensive end Casey Rogers to end the half.
Though Iowa’s offense builds its identity around a good run game, the Hawkeyes took to the air on their first two scoring drives. Petras completed 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards to six different receivers, including Tyrone Tracy, who caught a six-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first quarter. That touchdown march was set up by a 31-yard punt return by Charlie Jones, the Big Ten’s top punt returner.
Martinez struggled early. So did center Cam Jurgens, who fired back two poor snaps to Martinez, who couldn’t handle either.
On NU’s third drive, Scott Frost re-inserted McCaffrey, who promptly got the Husker offense rolling. He threw a 13-yard pass to Travis Vokolek to start the drive, then popped a 21-yard run on a quarterback draw. After converting a fourth down with a nine-yard run, McCaffrey had moved NU into position for a 31-yard Connor Culp field goal.
Culp then hit a 39-yarder after cornerback Dicaprio Bootle’s first career interception set up the Huskers at the Iowa 42. An 18-yard run from Alante Brown, who took a pitch from McCaffrey, put NU in field goal range.
Iowa answered with a 55-play march — kept alive by a Deontai Williams pass interference penalty — that resulted in a Duncan 33-yard field goal. Iowa initially considered going for a fourth down at the NU 15 before calling timeout and sending on the field goal unit. The Hawkeyes led 13-6.
Martinez jogged out for the Huskers’ final drive of the half, and was immediately met with a Jurgens snap he didn’t expect, which he covered for a four-yard loss. Martinez overcame that with a 28-yard swing pass to Robinson. Another 22-yard throw to Robinson three plays later put NU in business at the Iowa 26 before Jurgens snapped the ball a full yard over Martinez’s head. Martinez covered the ball for a 19-yard loss and Jurgens was benched for the rest of the half.
But Nebraska persevered, converting a third-and-23 with a Martinez pass to Austin Allen, who got down a toe on his catch. Three plays later, Martinez snuck the ball in from the 1 to tie the game at 13.
Nebraska had been outscored after halftime 72-19 through four games but found the end zone in eight plays covering 70 yards out of intermission. In one of the team’s most impressive drives of the fall, five different Huskers touched the ball in a sequence that was free of penalties, full tempo and with consistent snaps from Jurgens, who returned to snap to Martinez. Running back Rahmir Johnson finished the push with a 12-yard touchdown sprint.
Iowa — in a clear recommitment to the ground game — ran on nine of 14 plays on its first second-half drive to retie the game at 20-20. The hosts gambled and won on fourth-and-2 from the Nebraska 16-yard line when Petras hit tight end Sam LaPorta in a tight window for five yards and rusher Tyler Goodson found the end zone three plays later from 2 yards out.
The Huskers followed with a three-and-out behind Martinez, whom Iowa lineman Daviyon Nixon dragged down for a key 1-yard loss on second down. Iowa’s response extended into the fourth quarter, where kicker Keith Duncan booted a 48-yard field goal to put the Hawkeyes back in front.
A holding call foiled the NU offense from there, wiping out a 20-plus yard run by Martinez and eventually forcing a punt. Iowa followed with its own three-and-out, but was gifted an extra possession when Cam Taylor-Britt fumbled the punt return. The Hawkeyes took nearly two more minutes off the game clock and turned it into a 37-yard field goal and a 26-20 lead that would ultimately hold up.
