Huskers lose sixth straight to Iowa to fall to 1-4 this season

IOWA CITY — This time an Iowa kicker missed in the clutch. But Nebraska fumbled away its final opportunity and still lost another game to the Hawkeyes in painful, what-if fashion.

Keith Duncan’s 51-yard boot clanged off the crossbar in the final moments, setting up the Huskers for a potential cathartic victory if they could travel 68 yards in the last 2:02. But defensive end Chauncey Golston jarred the ball loose from NU quarterback Adrian Martinez and the No. 24 Hawkeyes recovered to seal a 26-20 triumph and the Heroes Trophy for a sixth straight time.

The Nebraska defense limited Iowa to a meager 129 rushing yards on 45 carries (2.9 average) and held Iowa QB Spencer Petras to 18-of-30 passing for 193 yards. But four Keith Duncan field goals and a pair of crippling second-half turnovers pushed the Huskers to their fourth loss in five games of the pandemic-shortened season.

A quarterback rotation was the story for Nebraska, which started Adrian Martinez and mixed in Luke McCaffrey on a handful of drives. Both played on the penultimate drive, which resulted in a punt. McCaffrey ran five times for 42 yards in the game, and Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes for 174. Wan’Dale Robinson collected 42 yards on the ground and made nine more catches for 75 in his most well-rounded performance this season.