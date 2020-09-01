 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers make top five for San Diego defensive tackle Mandela Tobin
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Huskers make top five for San Diego defensive tackle Mandela Tobin

Only $5 for 5 months

As expected, Nebraska landed in the final five schools for 2021 defensive lineman Mandela Tobin, who released his list of top programs Tuesday morning. 

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound three-star prospect had NU, Kansas, Kansas State, Fresno State and Nevada as his five finalists. The Husker coaching staff has been in frequent contact with Tobin over the past several months. 

“Nebraska’s a top contender, for sure,” Tobin told The World-Herald July 30. “You can’t go wrong with them. It’s the rich history of football and the fan base is just crazy. I’ve never seen a fan base so passionate. And now, with Scott Frost, they’re building back the program to where it has always been. It’s exciting."

The Huskers do not yet have a defensive lineman in the 2021 class, and several top targets have committed elsewhere or left Nebraska out of its top group, including Tobechi Okoli (Auburn) and Derek Wilkins (California). 

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert