Huskers make top five for San Diego defensive tackle Mandela Tobin

As expected, Nebraska landed in the final five schools for 2021 defensive lineman Mandela Tobin, who released his list of top programs Tuesday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound three-star prospect had NU, Kansas, Kansas State, Fresno State and Nevada as his five finalists. The Husker coaching staff has been in frequent contact with Tobin over the past several months.
Here are my Top 5 schools! I want to thank, first and foremost, God, my family, friends, and coaches for helping get to this point. My recruitment is still 100% open!#AG2G #RockChalk #GBR #BattleBorn21 #EMAW #DogWiredDude @CoachE_AutheniK @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/Wh4Yzff2R2— Mandela Tobin🇳🇬 WeMatter (@MandelaTobin) September 1, 2020
“Nebraska’s a top contender, for sure,” Tobin told The World-Herald July 30. “You can’t go wrong with them. It’s the rich history of football and the fan base is just crazy. I’ve never seen a fan base so passionate. And now, with Scott Frost, they’re building back the program to where it has always been. It’s exciting."
The Huskers do not yet have a defensive lineman in the 2021 class, and several top targets have committed elsewhere or left Nebraska out of its top group, including Tobechi Okoli (Auburn) and Derek Wilkins (California).
