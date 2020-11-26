Huskers must 'dig down deep' to snap skid against Iowa on the Field of Bad Dreams

Three and out

1. No matter who starts — or plays — at quarterback, that guy has to make move-the-chains plays on third down while taking a couple chances on first and second down. Iowa's defense doesn't give up much in the way of big plays, but perhaps NU can catch the Hawkeyes in a mistake and pop two or three throws outside the numbers. The real key, though, is sustained drives. That means hitting the short passes and carving out some kind of run game.

2. Nebraska had a Pick Six in the 2019 game and sure could use one of those in the 2020 Black Friday contest. Good news! Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras will put a few in harm's way. NU's secondary has to make a play those mistakes and nab two interceptions.

3. Nebraska must stay gap sound defensively — no more missed assignments and open rushing lanes like Illinois capitalized on a week ago. The Hawkeyes have outrushed the Huskers by a combined 167 yards on 13 fewer carries the last two games despite both going down to the wire. Is NU physically and mentally strong enough to turn the tide?