Huskers must earn respect, Scott Frost says at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Frost strode to the podium wearing a gray suit and a smile.

The Nebraska coach was at ease Thursday morning during his first large media availability since the spring game more than two months ago. He joked that one questioner was so far away on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium that he couldn’t throw a football that far. Asked whether the Huskers would have a clever acronym this season — Minnesota’s PJ Fleck and Maryland’s Mike Locksley each mentioned one ahead of him — he said he wasn’t into “sloganeering.”

Frost was complimentary of his fourth Nebraska team while avoiding controversy on other issues. He said this is “without a doubt” the most confident he’s been in a Big Red team, one with robust character and established culture. Success this season is a matter of eliminating little mistakes to turn close losses into victories.

“We’ve got to earn whatever respect we get,” Frost said. “So far we haven't done enough of that."

With new Athletic Director Trev Alberts watching from the end zone to the side of the stage, Frost said he had already met with his boss four times about the program. The coach said he didn’t have anything to do with the process of hiring an A.D.