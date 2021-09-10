LINCOLN — Chris Kolarevic made it home in time to watch the entire game Saturday night. And all those underdog vibes came rushing back.

The Nebraska inside linebacker transferred from Northern Iowa in the offseason but still carries an FCS-sized chip on his shoulder that drives him daily to show he belongs on college football’s main stage. He felt that for his old teammates when UNI took then-No. 7 Iowa State to the wire in a 16-10 defeat.

Truth be told, those thoughts were always on his mind when Iowa or ISU popped on the schedule. That was his edge, his motivation, when nobody expected much from the smaller school.

He wanted to make sure the big guys knew they made a mistake not recruiting him.

The challenge is different for a Power Five team like Nebraska, and Kolarevic can feel it on weeks like this with Buffalo coming to town for a 2:30 p.m. meeting Saturday. Oddsmakers peg the Huskers as 13½-point favorites. But the Mid-American Conference Bulls counter with a dangerous blend of talent and prove-it mentality that’s hard to quantify or simulate.

“They get really hyped up for it,” Kolarevic said. “We gotta take it like it’s every single other game. We can’t treat Fordham any different than Oklahoma, we can’t treat Buffalo any different than Oklahoma. We’ve got to prepare the same way every week.”

The college landscape is littered with fallen favorites that serve as warnings to those who might presume victory over anyone. FCS Montana — the former team of NU receiver Samori Touré — provided the latest example when it upended ranked Washington on opening weekend.

MAC teams like Buffalo have beaten Big Ten schools with enough regularity that the shock of a loss has dulled to disappointment. MAC programs have topped a Big Ten opponent in 14 straight unaltered seasons, with all but Ohio State and Wisconsin victims during that stretch.

“I think it’s easy to stay on edge,” offensive lineman Matt Sichterman said.

“You’ve always got to be on upset alert,” cornerback Braxton Clark added.

And left tackle Turner Corcoran: “You gotta respect your opponent or else they can bite you in the (butt).”

Some of Nebraska’s defining moments in recent years came against MAC teams.

A 41-40 thriller over Ball State in 2007 — clinched only when the Cardinals missed a 55-yard field goal in the final seconds after shredding the Blackshirts for 610 yards — marked the beginning of the end for Bill Callahan. A decade later, a 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois fueled by a pair of pick-sixes led to the firing of Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst a few days later and coach Mike Riley after the season.

Another Group of Five team took down Big Red in Scott Frost’s second game at Nebraska in 2018. Troy prevailed 24-19 as an avalanche of Nebraska penalties and mistakes quieted a sellout crowd.

“We’ve lost a lot of games that we should have won around here in years past,” said Sichterman, a fifth-year junior. “Everyone really wants this thing, man. Everyone really wants it. It’s just about how can we dial in those details and how can we really make it work rather than just hoping it’s going to work.”

Frost’s NU debut was supposed to be against a MAC foe, but thunderstorms canceled the Akron opener and set the stage for a 0-6 start. One of the program’s few recent runaways was a 44-8 triumph over Northern Illinois in 2019, though the momentum didn’t carry over as the Huskers lost six of their next nine.

Buffalo is as dangerous as any of those teams, coming off a shortened 6-1 campaign in which it played for a league title. Even with a new coaching staff that didn’t arrive until after the spring, the Bulls still feature a roster dotted with players used to winning.

The New York-based school beat FCS Wagner 69-7 last week — “They looked like world-beaters in Game 1,” Frost said — but is still a relative unknown under 37-year-old coach Maurice Linguist, a career secondary coach who spent recent seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Texas A&M.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a guessing game,” Frost said.

The Huskers under Frost have said they view each foe as a “nameless, faceless opponent,” but that will be put to the test as they engage both ends of the spectrum in Buffalo and Oklahoma. Players say they avoid taking anything for granted, essentially competing against themselves with the belief they can win if they do their jobs well.

“Just do what you need to do,” defensive lineman Ty Robinson said.

Said running back Rahmir Johnson: “We’re expecting a fight but I think we got the upper hand. We trust our coaches and trust our game plan.”

So Nebraska will walk a tight rope on a scorching Saturday with the goal of crossing safely to avoid disaster. Looking ahead to the Sooners isn’t an option, not for a group with so much on the line against the Bulls. How the Husker fronts stack up — can they open running lanes and force Buffalo into third-and-longs? — should be telling on a simmering artificial surface that will feel like 100-plus degrees.

NU is paying the Bulls $1.32 million to gauge where it stands ahead of nine straight Power Five regular-season games. If coaches’ messages takes hold, the Huskers will see only another amorphous football blob that will require limited mistakes and crisp execution to beat.

Buffalo players — like so many other Memorial Stadium visitors over the years — may view things differently.

“It is more of a level playing field now than ever,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “Anyone can beat anyone on Saturday, so you have to be ready to go.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.