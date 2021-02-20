 Skip to main content
Huskers not among top five teams for 2022 in-state players Deshawn Woods, Devon Jackson
FOOTBALL

The two football players generally viewed as the best Class of 2022 prospects in Nebraska posted their top five schools on social media at the same moment Saturday afternoon.

The in-state Huskers were conspicuously absent from both lists.

Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke outside linebacker Devon Jackson each revealed their leading contenders — and with some southern similarities. Each included Texas A&M, Arizona State and Miami. Woods also named Missouri and Florida while Jackson had Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Neither recruit played their junior seasons because of the Omaha Public Schools decision to postpone (and eventually cancel) football for 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But both have long been well known to colleges and recruiting services, with each fielding double-digit offers. Both are consensus four-star prospects.

Nebraska has offered both players and five known 2022 in-state players overall, joining Bellevue West tight ends Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker along with Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann. NU coach Scott Frost and his staff have landed 13 in-state signees among the 16 they have offered, though they didn’t secure the state’s No. 1 player in the 2021 class after cornerback Avante Dickerson of Omaha Westside committed to and signed with Oregon earlier this month.

Woods told The World-Herald earlier this month Missouri has been recruiting him the hardest. Jackson said he will continue to be deliberate with his process, taking things all the way to next February if necessary.

“If I have to make my decision on the last signing day, I will because I’m not going to be one of those guys who commits, decommits, recommits,” Jackson said. “I’m not doing all that. Waste of time. To me, that’s clout-chasing, in a way — you’re doing it for the media and not for yourself.”

Class of 2022 prospects can’t make their decisions official until December at the earliest when they sign a National Letter of Intent.

