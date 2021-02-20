Huskers not among top five teams for 2022 in-state players Deshawn Woods, Devon Jackson

The two football players generally viewed as the best Class of 2022 prospects in Nebraska posted their top five schools on social media at the same moment Saturday afternoon.

The in-state Huskers were conspicuously absent from both lists.

Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke outside linebacker Devon Jackson each revealed their leading contenders — and with some southern similarities. Each included Texas A&M, Arizona State and Miami. Woods also named Missouri and Florida while Jackson had Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Neither recruit played their junior seasons because of the Omaha Public Schools decision to postpone (and eventually cancel) football for 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But both have long been well known to colleges and recruiting services, with each fielding double-digit offers. Both are consensus four-star prospects.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}