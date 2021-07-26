Huskers' offensive line coach hopes to 'get out of the way and let the boys be boys'

Greg Austin name-dropped all 13 Nebraska scholarship offensive linemen. Mixed in a few walk-ons too.

The NU offensive line coach didn’t want to leave anyone out on “Sports Nightly” on Monday. Not when his group is more talented — and certainly deeper — than any he’s had in three previous seasons in Lincoln.

“The only thing I’m trying to do is coach them hard and get the hell out of the way,” he said. “Get out of the way and let the boys be boys.”

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is the most established offensive player for the Huskers, but many of his blockers appear to have strong holds on their roles, too. Cam Jurgens is in his third season at center. Right guard options Matt Sichterman and Broc Bando have been in the program for years as they prepare to slide into more prominent roles. Young tackles Bryce Benhart (right) and Turner Corcoran (left) are former heralded recruits who could bookend the line for the foreseeable future.

Austin said the position group took a discernible step forward in the spring while staying healthy and developing depth. The first name he mentioned at tackle beyond the potential starters was Nouredin Nouili, the “Swiss Army knife” native of Germany and Colorado State transfer.