Huskers offer scholarship to San Antonio QB Richard Torres
RECRUITING

Huskers offer scholarship to San Antonio QB Richard Torres

LINCOLN — Nebraska's football program has its eyes on a new 2022 quarterback prospect in San Antonio. 

The Huskers on Wednesday night offered a scholarship to 6-foot-6, 210-pound Richard Torres, who announced the verbal offer on Twitter. Torres plays at San Antonio Southside High School, which competes in Texas Class 5A. The Cardinals finished 9-2 last season, one of the best seasons in school history.  

According to 247 Sports, Torres' other offer is hometown Texas-San Antonio. In Torres' ten-minute YouTube highlight film, he shows off an arm capable of making deep throws and the ability evade pass rushers and throw on the run.  

The Huskers prefer to sign a quarterback in each recruiting class and would like to carry five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, if possible. Right now, Nebraska has three: Adrian Martinez; Logan Smothers; and Heinrich Haarberg. Luke McCaffrey left NU in the offseason. 

Husker coach Scott Frost has said in multiple interviews Nebraska will explore pursuing a transfer quarterback after spring camp. Frost would prefer to see what kind of backups he has in Smothers and Haarberg — Martinez is the clear, presumptive starter — before signing another quarterback. 

NU had always planned on signing a 2022 quarterback. Torres is the latest offer. 

Nebraska last landed a quarterback recruit from San Antonio in the 2012 class. Cibolo Steele star Tommy Armstrong went on to start for four seasons and play in three bowl games at NU. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

