Huskers offer scholarship to San Antonio QB Richard Torres

LINCOLN — Nebraska's football program has its eyes on a new 2022 quarterback prospect in San Antonio.

The Huskers on Wednesday night offered a scholarship to 6-foot-6, 210-pound Richard Torres, who announced the verbal offer on Twitter. Torres plays at San Antonio Southside High School, which competes in Texas Class 5A. The Cardinals finished 9-2 last season, one of the best seasons in school history.

According to 247 Sports, Torres' other offer is hometown Texas-San Antonio. In Torres' ten-minute YouTube highlight film, he shows off an arm capable of making deep throws and the ability evade pass rushers and throw on the run.

The Huskers prefer to sign a quarterback in each recruiting class and would like to carry five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, if possible. Right now, Nebraska has three: Adrian Martinez; Logan Smothers; and Heinrich Haarberg. Luke McCaffrey left NU in the offseason.

Husker coach Scott Frost has said in multiple interviews Nebraska will explore pursuing a transfer quarterback after spring camp. Frost would prefer to see what kind of backups he has in Smothers and Haarberg — Martinez is the clear, presumptive starter — before signing another quarterback.