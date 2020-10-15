 Skip to main content
Huskers open as big underdog at Ohio State
FOOTBALL

Huskers open as big underdog at Ohio State

Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had a strong day against the Huskers in 2019. 

The early betting lines for Big Ten's week one games are out, and Nebraska, which plays at defending conference champion Ohio State, will be the second-biggest underdog of the bunch. 

Nebraska is a 21½-point underdog to OSU according to betonline.ag. Only Illinois, which is a 23½-point underdog at Wisconsin, is bigger for the time being. 

The Huskers have been a big underdog to the Buckeyes for several seasons now. Ohio State was a 17-point favorite at NU last year. OSU won that game 48-7

The tightest Big Ten betting lines belong to the Iowa-Purdue game — where the Hawkeyes are a 2½-point favorite, and the Michigan-Minnesota game, where the Gophers are a 2½-point favorite.  

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

