Huskers' outside linebackers make early impression on new coach Mike Dawson

Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson got only a few practices in his new role before the coronavirus pandemic shut down NU’s spring camp, so he’s still learning the full capabilities of the players in his room.

He knows it’s important that the outside ‘backers do two things well: Rush the passer and set an edge against the run that helps the inside linebackers and safeties make tackles.

“When you play the front we play, you have to be able to set edges, and we’re going to do a good job of setting the edge on our side,” Dawson said, referring to how an outside ‘backer might challenge a tight end or offensive tackle on a run play instead of being turned away from the direction of the running play. “The guys in the middle are going to have to do a good job of knocking the offensive line back, and the linebackers and the secondary, they’re going to have to fit the run. When teams run the ball, generally speaking, it takes 11 guys to stop the run all the time.”

The Big Ten challenge, Dawson said, is that Nebraska’s defense will see anything from a full-house backfield to an empty backfield.

Asked if Nebraska has any good edge-setters, Dawson said all of his players will have to be good at it.