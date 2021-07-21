Huskers picked to finish in bottom half of Big Ten West in preseason media poll

Nebraska was picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten West in the annual preseason media poll conducted by cleveland.com.

The Huskers received 91.5 points to land at fifth in the division. Wisconsin, with 233 points and 29 first-place votes, is the favorite to win the West. Iowa (202 points for second) was the only other team in the division to receive first-place votes with five.

Northwestern and Minnesota were also picked ahead of Nebraska, with Purdue and Illinois rounding out the division.

Last year the Huskers were picked to finish fourth in the West in the preseason poll and ultimately finished fifth at 3-5. In 2019, the Huskers were favored to win their division but finished sixth. And in 2018, Scott Frost's first season, Nebraska was predicted to finish fourth but ended up in sixth.

Ohio State, which has won the last four Big Ten championships, is favored to win a fifth straight conference title. The Buckeyes received all 34 votes to win both their division and the conference.

The predicted order of finish in the East: Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State.