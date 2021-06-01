Huskers place running back Jaquez Yant on scholarship

“I live by the rule that says never let one man take you down,” Yant said then. “So it’s going to have to be a good three, four people to get me down. I run aggressive. I make sure I see you before you see me. That probably sounds kind of crazy on the offensive side of the ball, but it’s a different ballgame with me. I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again – I’m planning on being one of the best running backs to come out of Nebraska. And I’m going to be.”